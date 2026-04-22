Africa’s 5 fastest-growing economies ranked by IMF’s April 2026 report

IMF April 2026 report ranks Africa’s fastest-growing economies, highlighting five top performers in Sub-Saharan Africa’s 2025 growth recovery as key drivers of regional economic momentum.

IMF ranks five African economies as the fastest-growing in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2025.

Growth is driven by strong reforms, macroeconomic stability, and improved investor confidence.

These economies outperformed the regional average and signal a broader recovery trend.

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Sub-Saharan Africa recorded one of its strongest economic performances in more than a decade in 2025, signalling a steady but uneven recovery across the region.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) April 2026 Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, regional GDP growth rose to 4.5% in 2025, up from 4.2% in 2024.

This marked the fastest expansion in ten (10) years, driven by a combination of improved global conditions and stronger domestic policy responses across many economies.

The IMF report highlights that the growth recovery was broad-based, spanning resource-intensive economies, low-income countries, fragile states, and more diversified markets.

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Inflation across the region eased significantly, with the median rate falling to 3.4% by the end of 2025, supported by lower global food and energy prices, stabilising exchange rates, and tighter monetary policies in several central banks.

Fiscal discipline also improved. The median fiscal deficit narrowed from 3.4% of GDP in 2024 to 3.0% in 2025, while median public debt declined from 57.2% of GDP to 53.1%. These gains were reinforced by stronger export earnings, especially from commodities such as gold, copper, and coffee, alongside reduced import costs for oil and food.

Improved global financial conditions also played a role, with investor appetite returning to emerging markets and Eurobond issuances reaching $14 billion in 2025.

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Against this backdrop, the IMF identified five (5) standout economies that not only led the region but also ranked among the fastest-growing globally.

Africa’s 5 fastest-growing economies

1. Benin

Cotonou is the Capital of Benin. Image Credit: worldatlas.com

Benin recorded GDP growth of 7.5% in 2025, maintaining strong momentum built over the past decade. The IMF recognises Benin as one of Africa’s leading reformers, particularly in improving its business environment through digitalisation and administrative simplification.

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Key reforms include the introduction of online business registration systems and the establishment of commercial appeals courts, both of which have improved efficiency and investor confidence. The country has also strengthened its social protection framework through digital cash transfer systems supported by updated social registries.

Inflation remained exceptionally low at 1.1% in 2025, reflecting macroeconomic stability and disciplined fiscal management.

2. Côte d’Ivoire

This photo taken on May 27, 2025 shows the city view of Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Côte d’Ivoire grew by 6.5% in 2025, continuing a strong reform-driven trajectory that began after its 2010 to 2011 political crisis. The IMF notes that institutional rebuilding over the past decade has restored investor confidence and significantly improved governance indicators.

Foreign direct investment has surged more than tenfold, reaching $3.3 billion in 2024. Over the past five years, average growth has remained close to 7%, making it one of Africa’s most consistent high performers.

Inflation was almost negligible at 0.1% in 2025. The country has also adopted emerging technologies in agriculture, including AI-based advisory tools that support farmers in improving yields and adapting to climate challenges.

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3. Ethiopia

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A picture of Addis Abeba, the capital of Ethiopia (Photo: ENA)

Ethiopia recorded the highest growth among the five at 9.2% in 2025, positioning it among the fastest-growing economies in Africa. The IMF attributes this performance to a series of structural reforms, including foreign exchange market liberalisation, subsidy reductions, and improvements in monetary policy frameworks.

The country also made progress on sovereign debt restructuring while narrowing its current account deficit through strong remittance inflows. Fiscal reforms included a temporary tax measure aimed at funding disaster risk management, reflecting efforts to strengthen resilience amid external pressures.

Growth is projected to remain strong at 9.2% in 2026 and 7.9% in 2027.

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4. Rwanda

A picture of Kigali, Rwanda via signis.world

Rwanda achieved 7.0% growth in 2025, reinforcing its reputation as a reform-focused and innovation-driven economy. The IMF highlights Rwanda’s use of digital governance tools, risk-based regulatory systems, and improved legal frameworks to enhance its business environment.

The country has also pioneered innovative financing mechanisms, including a sustainability-linked bond issued in 2023 backed by a World Bank escrow arrangement. Agricultural productivity has benefited from AI-supported advisory systems, contributing to improved yields.

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However, tourism performance faces external risks, including geopolitical disruptions affecting travel demand. Growth is projected at 7.2% in 2026 and 7.6% in 2027.

5. Uganda

Namirembe & Rubaga Cathedrals in Kampala, Uganda. Image Credit: valiantsafaris.com

Uganda posted GDP growth of 6.7% in 2025 and remains one of East Africa’s most stable medium-term performers. The IMF expects growth to accelerate further to 7.5% in 2026 and 8.2% in 2027.

The country has benefited from favourable terms of trade and strong remittance inflows, both of which have supported external stability. Uganda also strengthened its development partnerships, including a health system support agreement with the United States signed in December 2025.

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Conclusion

The IMF report underscores a clear message: Africa’s strongest performers are those that have combined macroeconomic discipline with structural reform.