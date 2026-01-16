Top 10 African Countries with the Best Environments for Businesses: Latest World Bank Rankings

World Bank B-READY 2025 rankings reveal the top 10 African countries with the most business-friendly environments, highlighting leaders such as Rwanda, Morocco, and Mauritius and the reforms driving investment and entrepreneurship across the continent.

A supportive business environment remains a critical driver of economic growth and private sector development. Countries that offer clear regulations, efficient administrative systems, and strong institutional frameworks are better positioned to attract investment, encourage entrepreneurship, and boost overall productivity.

The World Bank’s Business Ready (B-READY) assessment evaluates national business environments across these key dimensions, measuring how conducive each country is to starting, operating, and expanding a business. The 2025 B-READY rankings provide valuable insight into which African economies are leading in creating favourable conditions for businesses and which continue to face structural constraints.

The B-READY framework assesses countries across three main pillars. The Regulatory Framework pillar measures the clarity, accessibility, and predictability of laws and policies governing business activity. Countries with strong regulatory systems reduce uncertainty for entrepreneurs and investors, making it easier to navigate legal and compliance requirements.

World Bank Group

The Public Services pillar evaluates the efficiency and quality of government institutions responsible for delivering essential services such as business registration, licensing, taxation, and infrastructure support. Meanwhile, the Operational Efficiency pillar assesses how smoothly businesses can manage day-to-day compliance, reporting, and other administrative procedures.

Rwanda leads the African rankings in 2025, achieving the highest score in operational efficiency. Over the past decade, the country has implemented extensive reforms to streamline regulatory processes, reduce bureaucratic delays, and expand digital government services. These measures have significantly simplified company registration, permit acquisition, and reporting obligations, placing Rwanda at the top of the continental rankings.

Morocco ranks second, excelling in the regulatory framework pillar. Its position reflects sustained policy reforms aimed at creating a transparent and predictable legal environment. By strengthening contract enforcement, lowering market entry barriers, and promoting fair competition, Morocco has enhanced investor confidence and attracted both domestic and foreign investment.

business

Mauritius places third overall and is also recognised for strong operational efficiency. The country is widely regarded for its well-structured regulatory systems, efficient public administration, and long-standing commitment to maintaining a business-friendly climate. Streamlined procedures and legal clarity continue to make Mauritius an attractive destination for entrepreneurs and investors seeking stability and ease of doing business.

The remainder of the top ten reflects a diverse range of strengths across the continent. While some countries have made notable progress in regulatory reforms, others stand out for improvements in operational efficiency or public service delivery. Despite ongoing challenges related to resources and institutional capacity in certain jurisdictions, the rankings demonstrate how targeted policy interventions can significantly improve the business environment and stimulate economic activity.

Online business

Overall, the 2025 World Bank B-READY assessment highlights the central role of effective regulation and strong institutions in fostering a supportive business climate. By examining the performance of top-ranked countries, policymakers and investors can identify best practices that promote entrepreneurship, resilience, and sustainable economic growth across Africa.

The table below presents the Top 10 African countries with the most business-friendly environments in 2025, highlighting each country’s strongest performing pillar, overall score, and global quintile according to the World Bank B-READY assessment.

10 African Countries with the Best Environments for Businesses