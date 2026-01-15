Top 10 Safest Countries in Africa for Travellers: 2026 Rankings

Discover the Top 10 safest countries in Africa for 2026, including Mauritius, Botswana, and Ghana. Explore how peace, governance, and public security shape safety across the continent according to the Global Peace Index and Safest Countries Index.

As international travel resumes and nations continue to navigate public safety challenges, evaluating peace and security has become a key measure of quality of life. One of the most widely recognised tools for this purpose is the Global Peace Index (GPI), published annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The GPI assesses 163 countries across multiple indicators, including the prevalence of conflict, levels of societal safety and security, and degrees of militarisation. Lower scores indicate higher levels of peacefulness and, by extension, safer conditions for both residents and visitors.

At the top of Africa’s safety rankings is Mauritius, an island nation known for its relative stability and strong institutional frameworks. The country consistently leads the continent in peace metrics, reflecting low levels of violent crime and minimal political instability. Analysts highlight that steady governance and social cohesion are central to its continued peacefulness, setting it apart from other African nations.

accra

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other countries in the top ten demonstrate a combination of democratic governance, internal stability, and improvements in public security. Many are located in Southern and West Africa, regions benefiting from long-standing democratic traditions and targeted security reforms. In West Africa, some states have strengthened law enforcement and community engagement, reducing incidents of insecurity.

Peace and safety are not solely measured by crime rates. They also reflect the effectiveness of public institutions, the strength of legal protections, and citizens’ sense of security in daily life. High-ranking countries typically have legal systems capable of managing disputes peacefully, lower levels of militarisation, and fewer instances of organised violence.

These are some of the safest countries in Africa you can visit [DestinationWedding]

Safety rankings are relative. A high score does not indicate a country is without challenges but shows it performs better on selected indicators than its peers. Efforts such as strengthening the rule of law, democratic governance, and community policing can improve a nation’s standing over time, while regions facing political tension or economic hardship may rank lower.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The table below presents the Top 10 Safest Countries in Africa for 2026, combining GPI scores with the Safest Countries Index from the World Population Review.

Top 10 Safest Countries in Africa for Travellers