Top 10 countries in Africa that speak the best English: Latest EF EPI Rankings

Explore the top African countries with the strongest English skills according to EF EPI 2025. Learn how proficiency impacts business, education, and global engagement across the continent.

English language skills remain a vital tool for global communication, business, and education. The latest EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI) 2025, compiled by international education provider Education First (EF), evaluates the practical English abilities of more than 2.2 million adults across 123 countries and regions.

The report provides a detailed picture of how nations perform in real-life English use, offering insights for governments, educators, investors, and professionals seeking to understand global and regional trends in language competence.

Globally, the highest-ranking countries demonstrate exceptional English proficiency. The Netherlands leads the 2025 EF EPI with a score of 624, followed by Croatia with 617, Austria with 616, and Germany with 615.

These nations occupy the Very High proficiency category, showing the ability to engage confidently in complex discussions, negotiate effectively, and perform at a professional level in English across diverse international settings. Such proficiency supports strong labour markets, innovation, and active participation in global commerce.

The EF EPI assesses countries across five proficiency levels: Very High, High, Moderate, Low, and Very Low. Adults in the Very High and High categories can operate professionally in English, while those in the Moderate range can manage workplace communication and formal correspondence. Low and Very Low proficiency levels indicate a limited ability to engage in English beyond basic interactions. This classification reflects a country’s readiness to integrate into global markets, attract foreign investment, and support multinational operations.

In Africa, English proficiency varies widely due to historical, educational, and institutional factors. Countries with long-standing English-medium education systems and widespread use of English in governance, business, and media tend to score higher.

These nations demonstrate a strong capacity to participate in international trade, attract investment, and engage with multinational organisations. Other countries continue to develop their English skills and may require targeted investment in education and professional training to strengthen their global competitiveness.

The implications of English proficiency extend beyond communication. Countries with higher proficiency can attract more international business, participate effectively in regional trade, and develop competitive digital and outsourcing industries.

In contrast, lower proficiency can hinder foreign direct investment, limit international partnerships, and reduce workforce mobility. Understanding these trends is therefore critical for policymakers, educators, and investors seeking to identify strengths and gaps in Africa’s workforce and education systems.

The EF EPI 2025 report provides a clear and objective measure of adult English proficiency, highlighting both successes and areas for improvement. By examining the rankings, observers can identify where English skills are concentrated, which countries are emerging as regional hubs for professional engagement, and where further support is needed to enhance education and workforce development.

To provide a concise overview, the accompanying table presents the top-ranking African countries according to the EF EPI 2025.

Top 10 African Countries with the Highest English Proficiency