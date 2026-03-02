Advertisement

Ofosu Nkansah curses Calistus Mahama and Beatrice Annan: ‘My dad’s blood will be on your hands’

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 17:17 - 02 March 2026
Calistus Mahama and Beatrice Annan
Former NEIP Chief Executive Officer Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has publicly attributed his father’s death to Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, and Beatrice Annan, an official at Jubilee House.

He claims that National Security operatives detained him under their instructions at a time when his father was critically ill, preventing him from being by his side during the crucial moments.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah believes that, had he been free, he could have taken decisive actions that might have saved his father.

Despite having provided all the information requested regarding allegations he had publicly raised on radio, he says he was still held by security officials for reasons unknown to him.

In a social media post, he stated that these government appointees “will forever have blood on their hands” for denying him the opportunity to be with his father during a critical period.

He emphasised that he does not blame any NIB officer, noting they were only following instructions, and concluded by leaving the matter “to the conscience” of Dr Mahama and Beatrice Annan.

This incident has sparked public debate about accountability and the role of government appointees in the treatment of citizens, particularly in sensitive personal situations.

