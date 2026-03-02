Advertisement

Court slaps Barker-Vormawor with GH₵5 million in Kan Dapaah defamation case

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:43 - 02 March 2026
Oliver Barker-Vormawor
The High Court in Accra has ordered Oliver Barker-Vormawor to pay GHC5 million to former National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah over defamatory bribery allegations.
Advertisement

The High Court in Accra has awarded general damages of GH₵5 million against Oliver Barker-Vormawor in favour of former National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah for defamation.

Advertisement

According to a report by Asaaseradio.com, the court also ordered Barker-Vormawor to pay an additional GH₵100,000 in legal costs to Kan Dapaah.

Delivering his judgment, Justice (Rev.) Joseph Owusu Adu-Agyeman stated, “All the reliefs claimed by the Plaintiff (Kan Dapaah) are granted, except that the compensation claim of relief B (GH₵10 million) is reduced to GH₵5 million.”

ALSO READ: From Saddam's Hole to Khamenei's Death: 8 Heads of State the U.S. Has Captured or Killed

Kan-Dapaah defamation case
Kan-Dapaah defamation case
Advertisement

Prior to the ruling, Barker-Vormawor’s legal team, led by Baffour Gyau Bonsu Ashia, sought to relist their Statement of Defence and Witness Statement, which had previously been struck out. The court dismissed the application, describing it as alien to the procedural rules.

Kan Dapaah had filed the suit seeking GH₵10 million in damages over an alleged US$1 million bribery claim levelled against him. The allegations were made while he served as National Security Minister, and he accused Barker-Vormawor, the former FixTheCountry Movement convener, of defamation.

ALSO READ: Court clears NDC’s Baba Jamal to contest Ayawaso East by-election

The case arose after Barker-Vormawor claimed that Kan Dapaah and other government officials had approached him with money to halt his activism against the government. Kan Dapaah denied the allegations and subsequently initiated legal action for defamation, seeking both general and aggravated damages.

Albert Kan Dapaah
Albert Kan Dapaah
Advertisement

He had requested “recovery of the sum of ten million Ghana cedis (GH₵10,000,000.00) as general damages, including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for the words uttered by the Defendant.” He also sought “an apology for and retraction of the words complained of” and “a perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the Plaintiff.”

ALSO READ: Top 10 African Countries With the Best Governments: 2026 Rankings

The High Court ruling marks a significant legal development in a case that had drawn national attention due to its political and social implications.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
8 Ways to Prevent Morning Breath and Wake Up Feeling Fresh
Lifestyle
02.03.2026
8 Ways to Prevent Morning Breath and Wake Up Feeling Fresh
Gov't declares Friday 6th March as public holiday
News
02.03.2026
Gov't declares Friday 6th March as public holiday
Ofosu Nkansah curses Calistus Mahama and Beatrice Annan: ‘My dad’s blood will be on your hands’
News
02.03.2026
Ofosu Nkansah curses Calistus Mahama and Beatrice Annan: ‘My dad’s blood will be on your hands’
'That move was a big one for Africa' — Sarkodie hails IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit
Entertainment
02.03.2026
'That move was a big one for Africa' — Sarkodie hails IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit
8 Ways Couples Can Strengthen Their Spiritual Bond
Lifestyle
02.03.2026
8 Ways Couples Can Strengthen Their Spiritual Bond
Court slaps Barker-Vormawor with GH₵5 million in Kan Dapaah defamation case
News
02.03.2026
Court slaps Barker-Vormawor with GH₵5 million in Kan Dapaah defamation case