Top 10 African Countries With the Best Governments: 2026 Rankings

Discover the top 10 African countries with the best governance in 2026, ranked by the World Economics Governance Index. Learn what makes them models of stability, transparency, and institutional excellence.

Governance is a cornerstone of national development, shaping economic growth, investment climates, social stability, and citizen trust. Each year, the World Economics Governance Index evaluates countries based on policy effectiveness, regulatory quality, and accountability mechanisms, assigning grades, global ranks, and scores.

In this feature, we explore Africa’s top ten countries in governance, highlighting the factors behind their success and the lessons other nations can draw from their models.

1. Cabo Verde

President José Maria Neves

Cabo Verde tops the list with an A grade, a global rank of one (1), and a governance score of seventy-four (74.0). This island nation stands out for political stability and institutional efficiency. Free and fair elections, an independent judiciary, and public sector reforms have strengthened accountability and improved service delivery, boosting both social trust and economic growth. Cabo Verde demonstrates that even smaller nations can achieve high governance standards through focused reforms and civic engagement.

2. Mauritius

Mauritius President, Dharambeer Gokhool

Mauritius follows closely, earning a B grade, global rank two (2), and a governance score of sixty-eight point four (68.4). Known for its robust economy, Mauritius leverages governance to foster investment and trade. Strong legal frameworks and proactive regulatory oversight, combined with low corruption, make it a model for linking transparent governance with sustained economic performance.

3. Namibia

Namibia President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Namibia ranks third with a B grade, global rank three (3), and a governance score of sixty-five (65.0). Since independence in nineteen ninety (1990), it has maintained political stability and institutional resilience. Namibia’s structured public sector and equitable policy approach have reinforced investor confidence and long-term growth, despite ongoing challenges with inequality and regional disparities.

4. South Africa

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa, Africa’s most industrialised economy, is fourth with a B grade, global rank four (4), and a score of sixty-two point three (62.3). The country benefits from a strong constitution, independent judiciary, and effective regulatory agencies. Yet challenges such as corruption, service inefficiencies, and political factionalism highlight the need for continual governance adaptation, even in advanced economies.

5. Botswana

Botswana President, Duma Boko

Botswana earns a B grade, global rank five (5), and a governance score of sixty-one point one (61.1). Since independence in nineteen sixty-six (1966), it has maintained fiscal discipline, political stability, and transparency. Consistent policies and accountability have created a governance model often cited as one of Africa’s best, demonstrating the value of institutional memory.

6. Ghana

Ghana President John Mahama

Ghana ranks sixth with a B grade, global rank six (6), and a governance score of sixty point two (60.2). Renowned for democratic stability in West Africa, Ghana has strengthened its judiciary, electoral systems, and anti-corruption frameworks. Inclusive governance and policy continuity have created an environment conducive to economic and social development, though challenges remain in public financial management and rural service delivery.

7. Senegal

Senegal President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Senegal holds seventh place with a C grade and a governance score of fifty-four (54.0). Over the past two decades, political stability and institutional development have improved incrementally. Strengthened electoral processes, anti-corruption efforts, and service delivery reforms show that gradual, sustained improvements can elevate a country’s governance profile over time.

8. Malawi

Malawi President, Peter Mutharika

Malawi ranks eighth with a C grade, global rank eight (8), and a governance score of fifty point seven (50.7). While progress is slower than in higher-ranked nations, reforms targeting transparency, accountability, and administrative efficiency, coupled with international partnerships, signal a commitment to improving governance.

9. Sierra Leone

President Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Leone is ninth with a C grade, global rank nine (9), and a governance score of forty-eight (48.0). Emerging from conflict and public health crises, the nation faces significant governance challenges. Strengthening judicial systems, anti-corruption agencies, and decentralised governance are ongoing priorities, demonstrating the long-term effort required for post-crisis recovery.

10. The Gambia

President Adama Barrow

The Gambia rounds out the top ten with a C grade, global rank ten (10), and a governance score of forty-seven point six (47.6). Following decades of authoritarian rule, the country is transitioning to democracy and institutional reform. Judicial independence, anti-corruption measures, and political inclusivity, supported by international assistance, are central to its governance improvement.

Lessons from Africa’s Governance Leaders