'I spent seven years in a room learning music production - Shatta Wale
Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has revealed that his rise in the music industry was the result of years of self-development and dedication in Ghana rather than training abroad.
Speaking during an interview on Asempa FM on Wednesday, 11 March, the musician dismissed long-standing claims that he travelled to Jamaica during his early years to learn dancehall music.
According to him, his breakthrough came after spending several years quietly studying music production and improving his skills while remaining in Ghana.
He explained;
I did not travel to Jamaica during my struggling days to learn dancehall. I spent about seven years in a room teaching myself music production and working hard until I finally broke through.
The musician noted that his absence from the public music scene for nearly a decade was intentional. During that period, he focused on understanding the technical and business aspects of the industry.
He explained that he used the time to study beat production, songwriting, and the overall structure of the music business in order to prepare himself for long-term success.
He said;
I took time to learn music production and carefully study the industry so I could understand how to move within it. Throughout that period, I was still in Ghana
Shatta Wale also addressed the popular belief that he had travelled overseas to refine his dancehall style.
According to him, the rapid progress he made in his craft may have led many people to assume that he had received training in Jamaica.
He explained;
The things I was learning and producing were coming so quickly that people assumed I must have travelled somewhere else to study
The artiste further disclosed that much of his training was self-taught, with the internet serving as his main learning tool.
He said;
I stayed in a small room and taught myself how to produce beats. Whenever I did not understand something about music production, I went online to research it. Everything I know today, I learnt largely on my own with the help of the internet.
His comments provide a glimpse into the discipline and persistence that shaped his journey, suggesting that his eventual success was built on years of quiet preparation and determination behind the scenes.