Mahama Commissions Sahara LPG Vessel in South Korea, boosting LPG supply in Ghana and West Africa

President John Dramani Mahama has officially commissioned the Sahara LPG Vessel in the Republic of Korea, describing the milestone as a major step toward enhancing energy security and modernising the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply chain in Ghana and across West Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commissioning ceremony, attended by government officials, industry leaders, and international partners, marked the launch of a cutting-edge vessel designed to improve the transportation, storage, and distribution of LPG throughout the region.

Mahama commissions Sahara LPG vessel in South Korea to boost Ghana and West Africa’s Energy Security

Speaking at the event on Thursday, March 12, President Mahama emphasised the broader significance of the project.

He said,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, we celebrate not only engineering excellence but also the power of partnership. The commissioning of this state-of-the-art, dual-fuel, fully refrigerated LPG carrier reflects the collective vision and collaboration of stakeholders committed to advancing safe, efficient, and responsible energy distribution

The Sahara LPG vessel is expected to strengthen Ghana’s energy infrastructure, reduce dependence on volatile energy imports, and provide a more reliable LPG supply for the West African market. Beyond national benefits, the project signals Ghana’s growing role as a regional energy hub, capable of fostering sustainable development, attracting investment, and supporting industrial growth across the continent.

By investing in advanced energy logistics and fostering international collaboration, Ghana is positioning itself to meet rising domestic and regional energy demands while promoting resilience in the face of global energy challenges.