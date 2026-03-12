The Scent of Heritage: Celebrating Ghana Month with the Dal Diffuser Collection 

#Featuredpost

Daddy Ash Limited has launched the DAL Diffuser Collection — featuring DAL Fresh, DAL Premium, and DAL Luxury — inviting you to transform your home into a sanctuary of Ghanaian hospitality with fragrance ranges designed for every mood and space. 

DAL Fresh, DAL Premium, DAL Luxury fragrance ranges are as follows: 

Gardenia: A lush, botanical tribute to nature’s elegance. Perfect for creating an airy, sophisticated atmosphere in your primary living space. 

Bubble: Playful, light, and nostalgic. This scent brings an effortless sense of joy and freshness to any room, perfect for the young—and the young at heart.

Night Love: Deep, romantic, and mysterious. This is the essence of quiet, starry Ghanaian nights ideal for bedrooms and intimate evenings. 

Blackberry: Bold, sweet, and undeniably inviting. This "notice-me" fragrance commands attention and leaves a lasting impression on every guest. 

English Pear: Sophisticated and crisp. This scent balances juicy sweetness with a refined floral undertone, perfect for a modern, airy home. 

Pineapple: Radiant and tropical. A burst of pure energy that captures the sunny, vibrant spirit of the Ghanaian coast.

Your Destination for Cultural Expression 

Dal Beauty Centre is your one-stop shop for looking, feeling, and smelling incredible. Beyond our signature home scents, we provide high-performance beauty solutions that stand up to the Ghanaian sun, keeping you refreshed from dawn until dusk.

Category 

Featured Scents & Brands

DAL Fresh 

Night Love, Gardenia, Bubble Gum, Blackberry, English Pear, Pineapple

DAL Premium 

English Pear, Black Cherry, Gardenia, Night Love

DAL Luxury English Pear 

�� Location: 

11A Kimberly Avenue, Tkai Plaza 

Experience beauty redefined.

Connect With Dal Beauty Centre: 

Follow us on for fragrance layering secrets, and Ghana Month specials. ● Instagram: dalbeautycentre 

TikTok: dalbeautycentre 

Facebook: dalbeautycentre 

Phone: 0244772599

#Featuredpost

