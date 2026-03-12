Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
The Scent of Heritage: Celebrating Ghana Month with the Dal Diffuser Collection
#Featuredpost
Daddy Ash Limited has launched the DAL Diffuser Collection — featuring DAL Fresh, DAL Premium, and DAL Luxury — inviting you to transform your home into a sanctuary of Ghanaian hospitality with fragrance ranges designed for every mood and space.
DAL Fresh, DAL Premium, DAL Luxury fragrance ranges are as follows:
● Gardenia: A lush, botanical tribute to nature’s elegance. Perfect for creating an airy, sophisticated atmosphere in your primary living space.
● Bubble: Playful, light, and nostalgic. This scent brings an effortless sense of joy and freshness to any room, perfect for the young—and the young at heart.
● Night Love: Deep, romantic, and mysterious. This is the essence of quiet, starry Ghanaian nights ideal for bedrooms and intimate evenings.
● Blackberry: Bold, sweet, and undeniably inviting. This "notice-me" fragrance commands attention and leaves a lasting impression on every guest.
● English Pear: Sophisticated and crisp. This scent balances juicy sweetness with a refined floral undertone, perfect for a modern, airy home.
● Pineapple: Radiant and tropical. A burst of pure energy that captures the sunny, vibrant spirit of the Ghanaian coast.
Your Destination for Cultural Expression
Dal Beauty Centre is your one-stop shop for looking, feeling, and smelling incredible. Beyond our signature home scents, we provide high-performance beauty solutions that stand up to the Ghanaian sun, keeping you refreshed from dawn until dusk.
Category
Featured Scents & Brands
DAL Fresh
Night Love, Gardenia, Bubble Gum, Blackberry, English Pear, Pineapple
DAL Premium
English Pear, Black Cherry, Gardenia, Night Love
DAL Luxury English Pear
�� Location:
11A Kimberly Avenue, Tkai Plaza
Experience beauty redefined.
Connect With Dal Beauty Centre:
Follow us on for fragrance layering secrets, and Ghana Month specials. ● Instagram: dalbeautycentre
● TikTok: dalbeautycentre
● Facebook: dalbeautycentre
● Phone: 0244772599
#Featuredpost
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-