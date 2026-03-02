6 high-profile matches that will suffer as U.S.–Israel–Iran war leaves football festival in limbo

Qatar has postponed all scheduled sporting events in March 2026 following escalating US-Iran tensions, throwing the Qatar Football Festival and the high-profile Finalissima between Spain and Argentina into uncertainty. African teams set to compete in football and other sports are also affected.

A major blow has been dealt to the global sports calendar this March as regional conflict linked to the US-Iran escalation has forced organisers in Qatar to postpone all scheduled sporting events, throwing high-profile fixtures, including the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina, into uncertainty.

All sports events suspended amid security concerns

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced on March 1 that it is postponing all tournaments, competitions and matches until further notice, citing rising regional tensions in the Middle East as the principal reason.

The statement, issued via the QFA’s official social media channels, indicated that new dates for resumption will be communicated later once the security situation stabilises.

That decision effectively brings a halt to Qatar’s once-busy March sporting calendar, which was to feature multiple international football fixtures involving African teams, as well as other disciplines like basketball and table tennis, as nations prioritise safety for players, officials and traveling fans.

Showpiece Finalissima between Spain and Argentina at risk

The 2026 Finalissima, a marquee match traditionally contested between the reigning UEFA European champions (Spain) and the CONMEBOL Copa América winners (Argentina), was scheduled for March 27 at Doha’s Lusail Stadium as part of the Qatar Football Festival 2026.

Now, just weeks before kick-off, the fixture stands in doubt. Although the QFA’s postponement order applies to domestic competitions, the federations and event organisers have not yet officially cancelled the Finalissima itself.

Organisers including UEFA, CONMEBOL and the respective Spanish and Argentine football federations are monitoring developments before issuing any definitive decision.

Spanish authorities have signalled that the match is not officially called off yet, stressing that discussions this week will be decisive in determining whether the fixture can proceed in Qatar, be relocated elsewhere, or be deferred entirely.

March’s packed schedule, now interruptedOriginally, the Qatar Football Festival, designed as a high-profile sequence of international friendlies ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was to feature a series of affable national team matches, including:

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt

Qatar vs Serbia

Spain vs Argentina (Finalissima)

Egypt vs Spain

Serbia vs Saudi Arabia

Qatar vs Argentina

African teams such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia were set to use this window in late March (26–31) as vital preparation before the global showpiece later in the year.

With all matches now in limbo, national team camps are being forced to reassess travel plans and match fitness programmes.

The regional security escalation has not only impacted Qatari football but also affected other competitions in the Asian football calendar, including AFC Champions League fixtures.

Several matches have been postponed as governing bodies respond to safety assessments and airspace closures.

Furthermore, reports suggest that disruptions may extend into other high-profile global sports, with some tennis, motorsport and cricket events also rescheduling due to travel and security concerns.

The disruptions follow a series of military strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which have ignited fears of broader regional instability.