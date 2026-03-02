Advertisement

'That move was a big one for Africa' — Sarkodie hails IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:49 - 02 March 2026
Sarkodie
Sarkodie celebrates IShowSpeed’s Ghana stop on his African tour, saying the streamer’s influence is helping reshape global perceptions of the continent.
Rapper Sarkodie has reacted to American streamer IShowSpeed’s recent visit to Ghana during his live-streamed, 20-country African tour in January 2026, describing it as a major win for the continent.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, boasts more than 50 million subscribers on YouTube. His stop in Ghana formed part of a broader African tour that drew huge online attention, with thousands tuning in daily to follow his movements across the continent.

Speaking to Capital XTRA in the United Kingdom, Sarkodie said the young streamer is making a significant impact by using his influence to showcase a different image of Africa to the world, particularly to audiences who may have grown up with negative stereotypes about the continent.

Sarkodie said;

I think he is doing amazing. I even tweeted about it. With the kind of following he has, especially from where he comes from, where a lot of people are brainwashed about the motherland, for a young guy to think, I have to showcase my people like that, it doesn’t get better than that. Big shouts to IShowSpeed. That move was a big one for Africa

The rapper, who has consistently encouraged members of the diaspora to choose Ghana when visiting Africa, highlighted how significant it is for someone with IShowSpeed’s global reach to spotlight Africa’s beauty and culture in real time.

During his visit, IShowSpeed immersed himself in local experiences, including receiving a traditional shea butter massage. Sarkodie emphasised the energy and excitement the streamer brought to the country.

Sarkodie added;

It’s a beautiful country everybody has to experience. IShowSpeed, you could see the energy when he got to Ghana. You could feel the love. I loved that intro

Ghana was the penultimate stop on IShowSpeed’s African tour, which concluded on 25 January 2026.

Following the trip, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs announced that his office had approved a Ghanaian passport for the YouTuber, describing him as a ‘worthy ambassador’.

Listen to the interview below:

