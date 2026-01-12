2026 Election Calendar: African Countries Heading to the Polls This Year

Getty Images / Reuters This is the second time that President Yoweri Museveni (L) and Bobi Wine (R) are facing each other in a presidential election

Africa’s 2026 election calendar highlights key presidential, parliamentary, and local polls across the continent, offering insights into political stability, governance trends, and regional developments.

As 2026 unfolds, several African countries are preparing for important electoral contests that will shape governance, policy direction, and regional stability across the continent. From presidential ballots to parliamentary and local government elections, the year’s political calendar reflects the diversity and evolving nature of democratic practice in Africa.

Observers, investors, and citizens alike are expected to follow these elections closely for signals of political stability, institutional resilience, and prospects for reform.

The year ahead presents a mix of routine and high-stakes elections. Some countries, including Benin and Uganda, will hold both presidential and parliamentary polls, giving voters the opportunity to influence executive leadership and legislative authority at the same time.

Others, such as Algeria and Cameroon, are scheduled to focus primarily on parliamentary elections, outcomes that could shape national policy priorities and influence relations with international partners.

Several countries are entering particularly significant election cycles. Uganda’s general election on 15 January 2026 will determine both the presidency and the composition of parliament, and is expected to attract close attention given the country’s strategic role in East African politics.

In West Africa, Benin will hold parliamentary elections on 11 January, followed by a presidential poll on 12 April. These contests will test the strength of democratic institutions in a country that has, in recent years, experienced relatively peaceful political transitions.

Meanwhile, island states such as Cape Verde and São Tomé and Príncipe are set to organise both legislative and executive elections, decisions that will shape their approaches to development, foreign investment, and regional cooperation.

Security considerations will be central to several contests, especially in countries emerging from conflict or prolonged political tension. South Sudan, which is scheduled to hold general elections on 22 December 2026, continues to navigate complex peace-building and stabilisation challenges following years of civil war.

Libya’s planned elections remain dependent on political consensus and improved security conditions, underscoring the difficulties faced by countries seeking to transition from long periods of instability.

To provide clarity for analysts, political observers, and the wider public, a comprehensive table of Africa’s scheduled elections in 2026 accompanies this article.

Table: Africa’s 2026 Election Calendar