2026 Election Calendar: African Countries Heading to the Polls This Year

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:28 - 12 January 2026
Getty Images / Reuters This is the second time that President Yoweri Museveni (L) and Bobi Wine (R) are facing each other in a presidential election
Africa’s 2026 election calendar highlights key presidential, parliamentary, and local polls across the continent, offering insights into political stability, governance trends, and regional developments.
As 2026 unfolds, several African countries are preparing for important electoral contests that will shape governance, policy direction, and regional stability across the continent. From presidential ballots to parliamentary and local government elections, the year’s political calendar reflects the diversity and evolving nature of democratic practice in Africa.

Observers, investors, and citizens alike are expected to follow these elections closely for signals of political stability, institutional resilience, and prospects for reform.

The year ahead presents a mix of routine and high-stakes elections. Some countries, including Benin and Uganda, will hold both presidential and parliamentary polls, giving voters the opportunity to influence executive leadership and legislative authority at the same time.

Others, such as Algeria and Cameroon, are scheduled to focus primarily on parliamentary elections, outcomes that could shape national policy priorities and influence relations with international partners.

Several countries are entering particularly significant election cycles. Uganda’s general election on 15 January 2026 will determine both the presidency and the composition of parliament, and is expected to attract close attention given the country’s strategic role in East African politics.

In West Africa, Benin will hold parliamentary elections on 11 January, followed by a presidential poll on 12 April. These contests will test the strength of democratic institutions in a country that has, in recent years, experienced relatively peaceful political transitions.

Meanwhile, island states such as Cape Verde and São Tomé and Príncipe are set to organise both legislative and executive elections, decisions that will shape their approaches to development, foreign investment, and regional cooperation.

Security considerations will be central to several contests, especially in countries emerging from conflict or prolonged political tension. South Sudan, which is scheduled to hold general elections on 22 December 2026, continues to navigate complex peace-building and stabilisation challenges following years of civil war.

Libya’s planned elections remain dependent on political consensus and improved security conditions, underscoring the difficulties faced by countries seeking to transition from long periods of instability.

To provide clarity for analysts, political observers, and the wider public, a comprehensive table of Africa’s scheduled elections in 2026 accompanies this article.

Table: Africa’s 2026 Election Calendar

Country

Election Type

Scheduled Date / Month

Algeria

Parliamentary (National People’s Assembly)

June 2026

Benin

Parliamentary (National Assembly)

11 January 2026

Benin

Presidential

12 April 2026

Cameroon

Parliamentary (National Assembly)

2026 (TBD)

Cape Verde

Parliamentary (National Assembly)

April 2026

Cape Verde

Presidential

October 2026

Central African Republic

General (Presidential & Parliamentary)

28 December 2025 / early 2026

Djibouti

Presidential

April 2026

Ethiopia

General

1 June 2026

Gambia

Presidential

5 December 2026

Libya

Presidential & Parliamentary

2026 (TBD)

Morocco

General

September 2026

Republic of the Congo

Presidential

22 March 2026

São Tomé and Príncipe

Presidential & Parliamentary

July & September 2026

South Africa

Municipal (Local Government)

November 2026

South Sudan

General

22 December 2026

Uganda

General (Presidential & Parliamentary)

15 January 2026

Zambia

General

13 August 2026

