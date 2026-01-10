How Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested in the US – Manasseh Azure Awuni shares details

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni reveals details of how former Ghana finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested by US immigration officials in Washington, D.C., amid extradition efforts over the SML corruption case.

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has shared details surrounding the arrest of former Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, by officers of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to Manasseh, the arrest took place on the morning of 6 January 2026 in Washington, D.C., and was not part of the routine mass immigration raids often conducted by ICE. Instead, he noted that the operation appeared targeted, deliberate, and carefully planned.

Manasseh disclosed that Mr Ofori-Atta was arrested as he stepped out of the Westlight apartment complex, a luxury residential building located at 1111 24th Street NW in Washington, D.C. He said ICE officers surrounded the former finance minister at the entrance of the building, escorted him into a vehicle, and drove him away.

He further revealed that Mr Ofori-Atta was later transported to the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia, approximately 89 miles from Washington, D.C., a journey that took about one and a half hours.

According to Manasseh, Mr Ofori-Atta had been living in the Westlight building with his wife and son prior to his arrest. The property, situated in the affluent West End neighbourhood, is less than a mile from the White House and is known for accommodating high-profile residents. Former US Vice President Kamala Harris previously lived in the same building before moving out in 2021.

Manasseh also revealed that Mr Ofori-Atta left Ghana on 4 January 2025 through Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport, travelling on United Airlines Flight 997 to Washington, D.C. He reportedly used a Ghanaian passport with valid visas to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

However, the Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has since indicated that Mr Ofori-Atta’s US visa was revoked in July 2025, with the US Department of State directing him to leave the country by 29 November 2025.

Mr Ofori-Atta is currently facing corruption and corruption-related charges in Ghana in connection with the SML scandal, and the Government of Ghana has formally requested his extradition.

While his legal team maintains that the arrest is linked to “the status of his current stay in the United States”, the development marks a significant moment in a case that has drawn sustained public attention. Mr Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before a US court on 20 January 2026.

