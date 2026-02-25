Advertisement

Poll: Majority of Ghanaians back CJ’s decision to reject EC, SP removal petitions

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:30 - 25 February 2026
Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie
Global InfoAnalytics poll shows majority support for Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s decision to dismiss removal petitions against EC Chair Jean Mensa, her deputies, and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.
Advertisement

A new survey by Global InfoAnalytics indicates that majority of Ghanaians support the Chief Justice’s decision to dismiss petitions seeking the removal of the Electoral Commission leadership and the Special Prosecutor.

Advertisement

The poll, conducted between February 21 and 24, 2026, found that 47% of voters agreed with the Chief Justice’s determination that EC Chairperson Jean Mensa and her deputies, Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey, had no case to answer. 30% disagreed, while 23% said they were neutral.

The findings reveal a notable partisan dynamic. Among supporters of the National Democratic Congress, whose party had been most vocal in calling for the removal of the EC leadership, 59% endorsed the Chief Justice’s ruling, while 25% opposed it.

ALSO READ: Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit

Advertisement

New Patriotic Party supporters were more evenly split, with 39% backing the decision and 31% disagreeing. Among floating voters, 48% expressed support.

On the petition targeting Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, 48% of respondents agreed with the Chief Justice’s conclusion that no prima facie case had been established against him.

Support was highest among NDC voters at 61%, followed by floating voters at 47%, NPP supporters at 43%, and backers of other political parties at 49%.

ALSO READ: Ghana advises citizens to exercise extreme caution amid Mexican cartel violence

Advertisement

The survey sampled 3,191 respondents across 83 constituencies in all 16 regions. It was conducted at a 95 % confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.24%.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, and signed by the Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidency disclosed that Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie had determined that the petitions did not meet the constitutional threshold to trigger formal removal proceedings.

ALSO READ: GRA interdicts 5 customs officers over transit cargo irregularities

10 petitions seeking removal of Jean Mensa, 2 deputies and Special Prosecutor rejected

“By a letter dated 26th January 2026, the Chief Justice informed His Excellency the President that no prima facie case has been established by the petitions to warrant any further investigations for the removal of the Electoral Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners and the Special Prosecutor,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Following his review of the petitions, the Chief Justice formally communicated his determination to the President, effectively bringing the matter to a close.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng
News
25.02.2026
OSP debunks claims Dr Sledge has been cleared, says MIIF probe ongoing
Poll: Majority of Ghanaians back CJ’s decision to reject EC, SP removal petitions
News
25.02.2026
Poll: Majority of Ghanaians back CJ’s decision to reject EC, SP removal petitions
Abu Trica remanded again as court adjourns $8 million romance scam extradition case to March 18
Entertainment
25.02.2026
Abu Trica remanded again as court adjourns $8 million romance scam extradition case to March 18
10 Smallest Countries and City-States in the World
News
25.02.2026
10 Smallest Countries and City-States in the World
Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit
News
25.02.2026
Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit
Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema
Entertainment
25.02.2026
Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema