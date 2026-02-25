Poll: Majority of Ghanaians back CJ’s decision to reject EC, SP removal petitions

Global InfoAnalytics poll shows majority support for Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s decision to dismiss removal petitions against EC Chair Jean Mensa, her deputies, and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

A new survey by Global InfoAnalytics indicates that majority of Ghanaians support the Chief Justice’s decision to dismiss petitions seeking the removal of the Electoral Commission leadership and the Special Prosecutor.

The poll, conducted between February 21 and 24, 2026, found that 47% of voters agreed with the Chief Justice’s determination that EC Chairperson Jean Mensa and her deputies, Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey, had no case to answer. 30% disagreed, while 23% said they were neutral.

The findings reveal a notable partisan dynamic. Among supporters of the National Democratic Congress, whose party had been most vocal in calling for the removal of the EC leadership, 59% endorsed the Chief Justice’s ruling, while 25% opposed it.

New Patriotic Party supporters were more evenly split, with 39% backing the decision and 31% disagreeing. Among floating voters, 48% expressed support.

On the petition targeting Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, 48% of respondents agreed with the Chief Justice’s conclusion that no prima facie case had been established against him.

Support was highest among NDC voters at 61%, followed by floating voters at 47%, NPP supporters at 43%, and backers of other political parties at 49%.

The survey sampled 3,191 respondents across 83 constituencies in all 16 regions. It was conducted at a 95 % confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.24%.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, and signed by the Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidency disclosed that Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie had determined that the petitions did not meet the constitutional threshold to trigger formal removal proceedings.

10 petitions seeking removal of Jean Mensa, 2 deputies and Special Prosecutor rejected

“By a letter dated 26th January 2026, the Chief Justice informed His Excellency the President that no prima facie case has been established by the petitions to warrant any further investigations for the removal of the Electoral Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners and the Special Prosecutor,” the statement said.

