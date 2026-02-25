GRA interdicts 5 customs officers over transit cargo irregularities

Ghana Revenue Authority interdicts five Customs officers over alleged transit cargo irregularities following a February 18, 2026 enforcement operation, according to a statement dated November 24, 2026.

The Ghana Revenue Authority has interdicted five officers of its Customs Division pending the outcome of an internal investigation into suspected procedural breaches linked to a transit cargo operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement dated February 24, the Authority said the decision takes immediate effect and follows preliminary findings from an enforcement exercise conducted on February 18, 2026.

According to the GRA, the operation involved a consignment declared as transit cargo destined for Niger. However, checks carried out during the exercise uncovered documentation inconsistencies and concerns regarding compliance with established transit procedures.

“Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority has, with immediate effect, interdicted five officers of the Customs Division pending the outcome of an internal investigation,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

It explained that initial assessments pointed to “potential procedural breaches requiring further independent and comprehensive examination”.

The Authority indicated that the ongoing probe would establish the full facts, including the level of involvement of the affected officers and whether there were any departures from laid-down Customs protocols.

ALSO READ: 6 Aggrey Memorial students arrested for assault on Adisadel College Pupil

“The investigation will determine the full facts, including the extent of any individual involvement and departures from established Customs procedures,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GRA further noted that additional officers could be invited to assist with the investigation if necessary. It assured that upon completion of the process, appropriate administrative action would be taken in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Authority emphasised that the interdictions form part of efforts to safeguard state revenue and uphold professional standards within the Customs Division.

It also reaffirmed its resolve to ensure that revenue mobilisation and enforcement activities are carried out with professionalism, transparency and accountability as part of broader efforts to protect the public purse and support economic development.

Advertisement