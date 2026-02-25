Age verification required
GRA interdicts 5 customs officers over transit cargo irregularities
The Ghana Revenue Authority has interdicted five officers of its Customs Division pending the outcome of an internal investigation into suspected procedural breaches linked to a transit cargo operation.
In a statement dated February 24, the Authority said the decision takes immediate effect and follows preliminary findings from an enforcement exercise conducted on February 18, 2026.
According to the GRA, the operation involved a consignment declared as transit cargo destined for Niger. However, checks carried out during the exercise uncovered documentation inconsistencies and concerns regarding compliance with established transit procedures.
“Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority has, with immediate effect, interdicted five officers of the Customs Division pending the outcome of an internal investigation,” the statement said.
It explained that initial assessments pointed to “potential procedural breaches requiring further independent and comprehensive examination”.
The Authority indicated that the ongoing probe would establish the full facts, including the level of involvement of the affected officers and whether there were any departures from laid-down Customs protocols.
“The investigation will determine the full facts, including the extent of any individual involvement and departures from established Customs procedures,” the statement added.
GRA further noted that additional officers could be invited to assist with the investigation if necessary. It assured that upon completion of the process, appropriate administrative action would be taken in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
The Authority emphasised that the interdictions form part of efforts to safeguard state revenue and uphold professional standards within the Customs Division.
It also reaffirmed its resolve to ensure that revenue mobilisation and enforcement activities are carried out with professionalism, transparency and accountability as part of broader efforts to protect the public purse and support economic development.
