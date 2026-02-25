I was broken when a Twitter user called me ‘beauty but brainless’ - Sefa

After hurtful comments on X led her to quit the platform, Sefa says the experience strengthened her resolve to work harder and silence doubters.

Ghanaian Afrobeats and Afropop singer, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as Sefa, has revealed how a harsh social media comment once left her emotionally shattered.

In an interview on Hitz FM, the artiste recounted how being branded ‘brainless’ by users on X (formerly Twitter) significantly affected her mental well-being. She disclosed that a particularly hurtful post accused her of lacking talent and suggested she was merely a pretty face with nothing to offer intellectually.

According to Sefa, the comment was so distressing that she decided to stop using the platform entirely.

She said;

One thing that really broke me was when I went on Twitter. That’s why I don’t go on Twitter anymore. Someone wrote that D-Black was wasting his money on me and that I was talentless

She continued:

They said I was just brainless, just beauty without brains. It became very disturbing at one point. That really hurt me.

Despite the emotional toll, the singer explained that she chose to channel the negativity into motivation. Rather than retreating, she resolved to demonstrate her worth through hard work and persistence.

She stated;

I told myself I needed to prove that I could do it, because people will obviously say, “Stop investing in her. What are you gaining from her?

Sefa added that critics often overlook the immense effort, financial commitment and behind-the-scenes dedication required to sustain a music career.

She said;

‘In my mind, I’m thinking: you don’t know what happens behind the scenes. You don’t know how much work I put in or how much investment goes into this. To sit on social media and just type something because you see me and assume, “Oh, she’s just a nice girl on social media,” is unfair

Her comments add to the growing conversation about the psychological impact of online trolling and the need for greater empathy in digital spaces.