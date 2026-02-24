Miss Intercontinental Ghana winner sues organisers after her title withdrawal

Chiaky Otuteye is heading to court after her crown was withdrawn following complaints allegedly sent to the international pageant body, a decision she is now challenging legally.

After being stripped of her title in the wake of online abuse, during which critics branded her ‘not beautiful’ and ‘undeserving’ of the crown, Chiaky Otuteye has initiated legal proceedings against Cloudz Entertainment, organisers of Miss Intercontinental Ghana.

In an interview on Joy FM, later circulated on social media on 21 February 2026, Dr Otuteye opened up about the emotional toll the cyberbullying had taken on her.

Recounting the sequence of events that led to her lawsuit, she explained that shortly after the online attacks intensified, she received a call from the organisers requesting that she return her sash and crown.

According to the medical doctor, she was informed that the international governing body had allegedly received complaints questioning whether she met the required standards for the global competition. On that basis, she was disqualified and replaced with another titleholder.

She said;

They stressed that when I arrived, I should bring along my crown and sash. That was the moment my suspicions deepened because they described it as an official meeting. I initially had doubts, but then I realised something was not right

She continued:

Apparently, the international organisation claimed it had received emails from certain concerned individuals stating that I did not meet their criteria for the pageant. On that basis, they decided to disqualify me.

In response, Dr Otuteye has filed a lawsuit against the organisers and is expected to appear before the court on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

As of now, Cloudz Entertainment has not publicly addressed the allegations.

The full interview is available online.

