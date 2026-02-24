M.anifest sparks debate over ‘inferiority complex’ and cultural identity among Ghanaians

M.anifest has set social media abuzz after questioning whether changing one’s accent abroad reflects adaptability or a deeper struggle with cultural identity.

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has ignited debate online after criticising what he perceives as an inferiority complex among certain Ghanaians when they find themselves in unfamiliar or foreign social environments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a candid commentary, the artist expressed concern over how readily some individuals abandon their natural accents, speech rhythms and cultural self-assurance when surrounded by outsiders.

He wrote on Facebook;

You’re loud and proud to be Ghanaian… until you’re amongst others. Then your identity shrinks and your craving for validation takes control. You suddenly begin to speak like them, mimicking their slang, affectations and cadence

Advertisement

Advertisement

He argued that such behaviour signals something deeper than simple adaptability; in his view, it reveals an unease with one’s own identity.

The rapper went on to suggest that attempts to promote cultural self-confidence are often met with resistance or ridicule.

He concluded;

We come along and remind you we’re enough. Your inferiority complex rises in defence and brands us “too know” and all sorts of other names. We simply smile and leave it to posterity

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post quickly attracted a wave of reactions.

A number of supporters echoed his sentiments, maintaining that some Ghanaians feel compelled to adopt foreign accents or mannerisms in order to gain approval or appear refined. To them, his remarks exposed a long-standing issue linked to colonial-era mindsets and the pursuit of external validation.

Others, however, took a different view.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Critics contended that what the musician described as insecurity might instead reflect social awareness and adaptability. In their opinion, adjusting one’s speech or tone to suit different settings can be a valuable skill, particularly in travel, commerce or multicultural spaces.

Some commenters framed such shifts not as a crisis of self-esteem, but as a sign of courtesy and cultural flexibility.