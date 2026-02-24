Advertisement

Brig Gen Ashong removed as Pres. Mahama appoints Aaron Kanor as GRA Customs boss

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:14 - 24 February 2026
Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan
President John Mahama has appointed Aaron Kanor as Acting Commissioner of the GRA Customs Division, replacing Brig Gen Glover Ashong Annan, as part of efforts to strengthen revenue mobilisation and border security in Ghana.
Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan has been relieved of his duties as Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

President John Mahama has appointed Mr Aaron Kanor as Acting Commissioner of the Customs Division with immediate effect.

Brig Gen Annan was appointed on March 23, 2025. His removal and Mr Kanor’s appointment were confirmed in a statement issued by the Ghana Revenue Authority on February 23, 2026.

Profile

Aaron Kanor

Mr Kanor brings more than three decades of experience in revenue mobilisation, border security and trade facilitation within the Ghana Revenue Authority. The Authority described his elevation as the culmination of a career defined by integrity, operational discipline and strategic leadership.

Until his appointment, he served as Officer in Charge of Port Operations, where he supervised core Customs functions, including enforcement of Customs laws, revenue collection and trade facilitation. His leadership is credited with strengthening border control mechanisms and enhancing compliance within Ghana’s international trade system.

Over the years, Mr Kanor has held several senior roles nationwide. He served as Sector Commander at Kotoka International Airport and Wa Collections, and as Chief Revenue Officer in various operational jurisdictions. In these positions, he led intelligence driven operations that curtailed smuggling, uncovered invoice falsification schemes and dismantled criminal networks involved in vehicle identification manipulation. These interventions contributed to increased revenue performance and reinforced national security.

He also played a key role in advancing modernisation initiatives within the Customs Division, including the rollout of electronic valuation systems and strategic reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing cargo clearance times. His efforts have supported the alignment of Ghana’s Customs administration with international best practice while facilitating legitimate trade.

The Ghana Revenue Authority said the appointment signals a renewed commitment to strengthening Customs administration, enhancing compliance and supporting economic growth through secure and efficient trade systems.

