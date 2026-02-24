Advertisement

OSP probes alleged diversion of GH¢25.8m palm oil consignment

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:06 - 24 February 2026
Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng
The Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating the alleged diversion of GHS25.8 million worth of palm oil declared for transit to Burkina Faso, resulting in an estimated GHS10.5 million tax loss, amid rising concerns over smuggling in Ghana’s edible oil sector.
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has launched an investigation into suspected corruption involving the diversion of fifty (50) twenty foot containers of palm oil valued at GH¢25.8 million.

In a statement dated February 24, 2026, the Office said the consignment was declared as goods in transit to Burkina Faso but was unlawfully diverted onto the local market without payment of the required duties and taxes.

According to the Office, preliminary findings indicate the involvement of some Customs officers, National Security operatives and licensed clearing agents in what it described as a corrupt scheme.

“The consignment, declared as in transit to Burkina Faso, was unlawfully diverted into the local market without payment of applicable duties and taxes,” the statement said.

palm oil

The Office further disclosed that the alleged diversion resulted in an estimated loss of GH¢10.5 million in tax revenue to the state.

“The Office has identified the involvement of some Customs officers, National Security operatives, and clearing agents in a corrupt scheme that resulted in an estimated loss of GH¢10.5 million in taxes,” it added.

The investigation follows an intelligence led operation conducted in November 2025, which uncovered the suspected irregularities.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP)

“The Office commenced the investigation on the back of an intelligence led operation conducted in November 2025,” the statement noted.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office assured the public that the probe is ongoing and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public funds.

Meanwhile, the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana has raised concerns over the increasing influx of smuggled oil products onto the domestic market, warning that the trend is undermining the competitiveness of local producers and threatening the sustainability of the industry.

Data from the Association show that an average of 6,000 tonnes of finished edible oil is smuggled into the country each month and sold at significantly reduced prices, undercutting locally manufactured brands.

The Association estimates that Ghana loses nearly US$3 million every month through illicit vegetable oil imports due to under declaration, under invoicing, misdeclaration, smuggling, diversion of goods in bond and in transit, as well as corruption at entry points.

