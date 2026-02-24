Advertisement

Headmaster of SWESBUS given 24-hours ultimatum to produce students in Obrachire SHS assault case - CID Director-General 

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 07:18 - 24 February 2026
CID Director-General COP Lydia Donkor has given Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS) a 24-hour ultimatum to produce students captured in viral videos assaulting an Obrachire SHS student during the Agona Swedru district athletics games, as police investigations intensify.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has issued a stern ultimatum to the headmaster of  Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS) to produce students captured in viral videos assaulting a fellow pupil during the District Schools Athletics Games, or face police action.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yarkor Donkor, Director-General of the CID, personally visited SWESBUS in Agona Swedru on 23 February 2026 and gave school authorities 24 hours to hand over the suspects, warning that failure to comply would prompt the police to take direct action. 

“I am giving you twenty-four hours to produce the students who attacked the boys… and if you fail to produce them, the means by which law enforcement agencies fish out suspects we are going to adopt them,” she said.
The clash involved students of Obrachire Senior High Technical School and students wearing SWESBUS uniforms, during which the Obrachire pupil was allegedly pelted with stones and beaten with sticks. He was subsequently rushed to a nearby health facility where he received treatment.

The footage raised concerns about student safety during school sporting events, prompting the CID’s intervention as part of an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

Police say they have already reviewed the viral video and are working to identify all those involved. COP Donkor emphasized that the acts caught on camera constitute criminal conduct under the Criminal Offences Act, not mere indiscipline, and must be dealt with accordingly.

In her warning to the SWESBUS headmaster, COP Donkor noted that while police have the authority to arrest suspects directly, they are giving the school the first opportunity to identify and hand over the students seen in the video to avoid sweeping up uninvolved learners.

“If somebody has worn your school uniform to create such a scene… attacking a fellow human being… as a school you should be concerned to find out who did that and hand them over to the Police,” COP Donkor said

She also stressed that failure to do so would leave the CID no choice but to pursue other means. The Ghana Police Service has also formally acknowledged the viral footage and said it has launched investigations to establish a full account of what occurred on February 19. 

The incident has prompted other responses from education and security leaders. The Ghana Education Service (GES) has suspended all zonal inter-school sporting activities in the Central Region until further notice to allow for safety reviews and preventive measures.

