Man United defender banned from driving after speeding at 72 mph past homes and a school

Leny Yoro has been banned from driving for six months after being caught travelling at 72mph in a 30mph zone near residential properties and a school.

The Manchester United defender was recorded by a speed camera in August last year while driving his £170,000 Porsche Cayenne GTS through Withington, a suburb of Manchester.

Court documents confirmed the offence occurred in an area with a clearly designated 30 mph limit.

The 20-year-old, who pleaded guilty to the charge and was not required to attend the hearing in person, was sentenced at Crewe Magistrates’ Court.

In addition to the six-month driving ban, he was ordered to pay a £666 fine, £120 in court costs, and a £266 victim surcharge.

Representing Yoro, solicitor Lisa Nevitt of Burton Copeland submitted a written statement to the court acknowledging her client’s early guilty plea and confirming he would not contest a driving disqualification.

She noted that while the player was not subject to a “totting up” ban based on accumulated penalty points, he understood that the severity of the speed made a suspension highly likely.

In the statement, Yoro apologised for the incident, explaining that he had been hurrying to take a friend to a railway station at the time.

He further stated that he believed the stretch of road was wide and relatively clear, with minimal risk to other road users, including pedestrians.

