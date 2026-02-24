Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Man United defender banned from driving after speeding at 72 mph past homes and a school
Leny Yoro has been banned from driving for six months after being caught travelling at 72mph in a 30mph zone near residential properties and a school.
The Manchester United defender was recorded by a speed camera in August last year while driving his £170,000 Porsche Cayenne GTS through Withington, a suburb of Manchester.
Court documents confirmed the offence occurred in an area with a clearly designated 30 mph limit.
The 20-year-old, who pleaded guilty to the charge and was not required to attend the hearing in person, was sentenced at Crewe Magistrates’ Court.
In addition to the six-month driving ban, he was ordered to pay a £666 fine, £120 in court costs, and a £266 victim surcharge.
Representing Yoro, solicitor Lisa Nevitt of Burton Copeland submitted a written statement to the court acknowledging her client’s early guilty plea and confirming he would not contest a driving disqualification.
She noted that while the player was not subject to a “totting up” ban based on accumulated penalty points, he understood that the severity of the speed made a suspension highly likely.
In the statement, Yoro apologised for the incident, explaining that he had been hurrying to take a friend to a railway station at the time.
He further stated that he believed the stretch of road was wide and relatively clear, with minimal risk to other road users, including pedestrians.
According to court records, Yoro was among more than 7,000 motorists prosecuted for speeding offences across England and Wales last week. Magistrates collectively imposed fines exceeding £20,000 and handed driving bans to 115 individuals.
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football