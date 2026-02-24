Advertisement

MUSIGA petitions government for state-assisted funeral for Gospel Legend Yaw Sarpong

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:24 - 24 February 2026
Yaw Sarpong
Yaw Sarpong
Bessa Simons says MUSIGA has begun engagements with authorities to secure a state-assisted burial for Yaw Sarpong, honouring his decades-long contribution to gospel music.
The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has revealed that the union’s leadership has formally petitioned the government to grant a state-assisted funeral to the late gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.

He explained that such recognition would be a fitting tribute to the singer’s outstanding contribution to the advancement of Ghana’s music industry, particularly within gospel circles. In his view, the late artist was a trailblazer whose ministry transformed lives and whose music continues to resonate across generations.

Appearing on Showbiz 360 with Giovani Caleb, Mr Simons clarified that although MUSIGA does not possess the mandate to confer state honours, it is within its remit to formally recommend deserving figures for national recognition.

He said;

It is only the President who can grant final approval, but we are able to submit a proposal to the government for our music legends to be accorded a state-assisted burial

He added that the union has already initiated discussions with the appropriate state institutions to ensure that Mr Sarpong is honoured in a manner befitting his stature and enduring legacy.

The MUSIGA President emphasised that state-assisted funerals extend beyond ceremony; they represent national acknowledgement of individuals whose work has profoundly shaped Ghana’s cultural and creative identity.

Widely celebrated as one of the architects of modern Ghanaian gospel music, Yaw Sarpong built a distinguished career spanning several decades. Through his ministry and recordings, he uplifted audiences, mentored emerging talent and helped propel gospel music into the mainstream.

