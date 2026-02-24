Age verification required
Inside Accra International Airport: From Wartime Airstrip to Regional Aviation Hub
Once a modest military airfield carved out during the Second World War, Accra International Airport has evolved into one of West Africa’s most modern and strategically positioned aviation gateways.
Following its official renaming, the airport enters a new chapter in a long history defined by infrastructure expansion, regulatory reform and multi-million-pound terminal upgrades. Over the decades, it has transformed from a facility designed to handle 500,000 passengers a year into a five-million-passenger international hub.
Here are key facts about Accra International Airport, its origins, growth and the major developments that have shaped its rise.
From Military Base to Civilian Hub
Accra International Airport traces its origins to 1946, when it operated as a military airfield used by the British Royal Air Force during the Second World War. After the military withdrawal, the facility was handed over to civilian authorities.
In response to increasing globalisation and rising demand for air travel, a redevelopment project was launched in 1956 to convert the structure into a modern terminal building.
By 1958, the completion of the project enabled Ghana Airways to establish the airport as its operational base. At the time, the facility was designed to accommodate a maximum of 500,000 passengers annually.
In 1969, the airport was renamed Kotoka International Airport in honour of Lt Gen E.K. Kotoka. It has since reverted to Accra International Airport following its official renaming.
Phased Infrastructure Development
First Phase 1991 to 1993
A major phased development programme began in 1990. The first phase, implemented between 1991 and 1993, included:
Rehabilitation and resurfacing of the runway
Refurbishment of the passenger terminal and control tower
Construction of an Arrivals and Immigration Hall
Development of a Transit Hall
Construction of a dedicated freight terminal
Installation of new navigational aids
Update of the airport master plan
Second Phase 1997 to 2005
The second phase focused on expanding capacity and modernising facilities:
Expansion and refurbishment of the arrivals and baggage reclaim hall
A 60 per cent extension of the freight terminal
Remodelling of duty-free shops to international standards
Extension of the runway by 550 metres
Construction of a dedicated freight apron
Expansion of the departure check-in area
Installation of a modern baggage handling and screening system
Construction of the terminal forecourt, Airport Square, to separate arrivals and departures on different levels and provide sheltered public access
Third Phase From 2009
The third phase included:
Rehabilitation of taxiways and the main passenger apron
Upgrade of drainage systems
Rehabilitation of the Runway 21 touchdown zone
Extension of fuel mains
Installation of aeronautical ground lighting systems
Construction of a fire station
Introduction of pavement management systems
Institutional Reforms
In November 2004, Parliament enacted the Civil Aviation Act, 2004, Act 678, separating airport management from regulatory oversight.
This led to the establishment of Ghana Airports Company Limited, incorporated in January 2006 and operational from January 2007. GACL assumed responsibility for planning, developing, managing and maintaining all airports in Ghana, while the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority focused on regulation and the provision of air navigation services.
Increased Boarding Gates
Until late 2010, the airport had only two boarding gates. In partnership with United Airlines and Star Alliance, three additional gates were constructed to improve passenger facilitation. Subsequent expansion increased the total number of boarding gates to eight.
Accessibility and Strategic Location
Accra International Airport occupies 1,610 acres, equivalent to 651 hectares, within the city of Accra, approximately 10 kilometres from the city centre.
Coordinates: 05° 35’ 47” North Latitude, 000° 10’ 12” West Longitude
Elevation: 63.5 metres, 205 feet
Its location near the Greenwich Meridian and close to the Equator makes it strategically positioned and easily accessible from major global destinations.
Expansion of Terminal 2 Arrival Hall
In 2014, expansion works commenced to ease congestion during peak hours. The arrival hall floor area was expanded by 5,148 square metres.
Key upgrades included:
Installation of two additional baggage carousels, bringing the total to four
26 immigration booths
10 e-gates
A moving walkway
Modern air-conditioning systems
Fire detection and protection systems
Creation of a data centre and transit lounge
Additional office floors for airport stakeholders
Other improvements included the replacement of escalators, installation of two new lifts, refurbishment of washrooms and re-roofing of the terminal building.
Terminal 3 A Flagship Project
Terminal 3 stands as the airport’s flagship infrastructure project and represents a major leap in modern aviation standards.
Key features include:
Capacity to handle five million passengers annually
Processing capacity of 1,250 passengers per hour
Six boarding bridges
Extensive commercial and retail areas
Three business lounges
Purpose-built transit facilities
A dedicated CIP terminal
The completion of Terminal 3 has positioned Accra International Airport among the best-equipped airports in West Africa, significantly enhancing Ghana’s status as a regional aviation hub.
From its origins as a military airstrip to its current standing as a modern international gateway, Accra International Airport continues to play a pivotal role in Ghana’s economic growth, trade facilitation and global connectivity.
