Inside Accra International Airport: From Wartime Airstrip to Regional Aviation Hub

Explore the history, expansion phases and modern upgrades of Accra International Airport, from its wartime origins to its transformation into a five-million-passenger aviation hub in West Africa.

Once a modest military airfield carved out during the Second World War, Accra International Airport has evolved into one of West Africa’s most modern and strategically positioned aviation gateways.

Following its official renaming, the airport enters a new chapter in a long history defined by infrastructure expansion, regulatory reform and multi-million-pound terminal upgrades. Over the decades, it has transformed from a facility designed to handle 500,000 passengers a year into a five-million-passenger international hub.

Here are key facts about Accra International Airport, its origins, growth and the major developments that have shaped its rise.

From Military Base to Civilian Hub

Kotoka International Airport

Accra International Airport traces its origins to 1946, when it operated as a military airfield used by the British Royal Air Force during the Second World War. After the military withdrawal, the facility was handed over to civilian authorities.

In response to increasing globalisation and rising demand for air travel, a redevelopment project was launched in 1956 to convert the structure into a modern terminal building.

By 1958, the completion of the project enabled Ghana Airways to establish the airport as its operational base. At the time, the facility was designed to accommodate a maximum of 500,000 passengers annually.

In 1969, the airport was renamed Kotoka International Airport in honour of Lt Gen E.K. Kotoka. It has since reverted to Accra International Airport following its official renaming.

Phased Infrastructure Development

Passengers at Kotoka Airport Ghana

First Phase 1991 to 1993

A major phased development programme began in 1990. The first phase, implemented between 1991 and 1993, included: Rehabilitation and resurfacing of the runway

Refurbishment of the passenger terminal and control tower

Construction of an Arrivals and Immigration Hall

Development of a Transit Hall

Construction of a dedicated freight terminal

Installation of new navigational aids

Update of the airport master plan

Second Phase 1997 to 2005

The second phase focused on expanding capacity and modernising facilities: Expansion and refurbishment of the arrivals and baggage reclaim hall

A 60 per cent extension of the freight terminal

Remodelling of duty-free shops to international standards

Extension of the runway by 550 metres

Construction of a dedicated freight apron

Expansion of the departure check-in area

Installation of a modern baggage handling and screening system

Construction of the terminal forecourt, Airport Square, to separate arrivals and departures on different levels and provide sheltered public access

Third Phase From 2009

The third phase included: Rehabilitation of taxiways and the main passenger apron

Upgrade of drainage systems

Rehabilitation of the Runway 21 touchdown zone

Extension of fuel mains

Installation of aeronautical ground lighting systems

Construction of a fire station

Introduction of pavement management systems

Institutional Reforms

In November 2004, Parliament enacted the Civil Aviation Act, 2004, Act 678, separating airport management from regulatory oversight. This led to the establishment of Ghana Airports Company Limited, incorporated in January 2006 and operational from January 2007. GACL assumed responsibility for planning, developing, managing and maintaining all airports in Ghana, while the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority focused on regulation and the provision of air navigation services.

Increased Boarding Gates

Until late 2010, the airport had only two boarding gates. In partnership with United Airlines and Star Alliance, three additional gates were constructed to improve passenger facilitation. Subsequent expansion increased the total number of boarding gates to eight.

Accessibility and Strategic Location

Accra International Airport occupies 1,610 acres, equivalent to 651 hectares, within the city of Accra, approximately 10 kilometres from the city centre. Coordinates: 05° 35’ 47” North Latitude, 000° 10’ 12” West Longitude

Elevation: 63.5 metres, 205 feet Its location near the Greenwich Meridian and close to the Equator makes it strategically positioned and easily accessible from major global destinations.

Expansion of Terminal 2 Arrival Hall

In 2014, expansion works commenced to ease congestion during peak hours. The arrival hall floor area was expanded by 5,148 square metres. Key upgrades included: Installation of two additional baggage carousels, bringing the total to four

26 immigration booths

10 e-gates

A moving walkway

Modern air-conditioning systems

Fire detection and protection systems

Creation of a data centre and transit lounge

Additional office floors for airport stakeholders Other improvements included the replacement of escalators, installation of two new lifts, refurbishment of washrooms and re-roofing of the terminal building.

Terminal 3 A Flagship Project

Terminal 3 stands as the airport’s flagship infrastructure project and represents a major leap in modern aviation standards. Key features include: Capacity to handle five million passengers annually

Processing capacity of 1,250 passengers per hour

Six boarding bridges

Extensive commercial and retail areas

Three business lounges

Purpose-built transit facilities

A dedicated CIP terminal The completion of Terminal 3 has positioned Accra International Airport among the best-equipped airports in West Africa, significantly enhancing Ghana’s status as a regional aviation hub.