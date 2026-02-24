Advertisement

Police arrest 3 SWESBUS students over viral assault on Obrachire SHS student

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:42 - 24 February 2026
Three students from Swedru School of Business have been arrested in connection with the violent assault of an Obrachire Senior High Technical School student during inter-school athletics games in Agona Swedru. The incident, captured in a viral video, has prompted police investigations and the temporary suspension of school sports activities in the Central Region.
Advertisement

Three students from the Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS) have been arrested in connection with the violent assault of a student from Obrachire Senior High Technical School (SHTS) during a District Schools Athletics Games in Agona Swedru, Ghana police confirms. 

Advertisement

The arrests follow the circulation of a viral video capturing the brutal attack, which drew national concern over student safety and discipline at school sporting events.

READ ALSO: 2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.

The suspects: Joseph Amoh, 20; Benedict Appiah, 18; and Bilal Mamud, 18, were taken into custody on Monday, February 23, 2026, after school authorities handed them over to police following engagements with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Advertisement

The violent incident occurred on Thursday, February 19, 2026, during an inter-schools athletics competition in Agona Swedru. What began as a spirited sporting event quickly turned sour when tensions escalated between students from Obrachire SHTS and their counterparts from SWESBUS.

READ ALSO: Wife stabs husband after misinterpreting his VAR shouts as personal insults

Viral video footage showed the Obrachire student being surrounded, pelted with stones and physically beaten, prompting widespread condemnation in the broader educational community.

A student from Obrachire SHTS who survived the attack later spoke on the incident, saying he was “just looking for a place to sit” to treat his eye when the violence erupted.

He said:

Advertisement

They threw a stone at me, I didn’t do anything.

The Ghana Police Service, through its Criminal Investigations Department, treated the incident as more than mere school indiscipline, describing it as “criminal conduct” under the Criminal Offences Act.

In the days leading up to the arrests, CID Director-General COP Lydia Yarkor Donkor issued a directive to the headmaster of SWESBUS, giving school authorities 24 hours to produce the students seen in the footage or risk police intervention.

The Central Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has also weighed in on the matter, confirming that the arrests followed investigations based on the viral video.

Dr. Juliette Dufie Otami, Regional Director of Education, said security agencies have made progress in tracking down those involved and continue to collaborate with police. In light of the incident, the GES temporarily suspended inter-school sporting activities across the Central Region.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Headmaster of SWESBUS given 24-hours ultimatum to produce students in Obrachire SHS assault case - CID Director-General 

The regional directorate said the violence undermined the spirit of healthy competition and required a review of safety protocols.With the suspects now in custody, they are expected to be arraigned before court.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit
News
25.02.2026
Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit
Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema
Entertainment
25.02.2026
Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema
Ghana advises citizens to exercise extreme caution amid Mexican cartel violence
News
25.02.2026
Ghana advises citizens to exercise extreme caution amid Mexican cartel violence
UCL: Madrid vs Benfica, PSG vs Monaco, Juve vs Gala. & Atalanta vs Dortmund - Preview & Predictions
Sports
25.02.2026
UCL: Madrid vs Benfica, PSG vs Monaco, Juve vs Gala. & Atalanta vs Dortmund - Preview & Predictions
Ghana Revenue Authority
News
25.02.2026
GRA interdicts 5 customs officers over transit cargo irregularities
Bernard Somuah Sarpong
Sports
25.02.2026
Celta Vigo sign Bernard Somuah Sarpong from Asante Kotoko