Police arrest 3 SWESBUS students over viral assault on Obrachire SHS student

Three students from the Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS) have been arrested in connection with the violent assault of a student from Obrachire Senior High Technical School (SHTS) during a District Schools Athletics Games in Agona Swedru, Ghana police confirms.

The arrests follow the circulation of a viral video capturing the brutal attack, which drew national concern over student safety and discipline at school sporting events.

The suspects: Joseph Amoh, 20; Benedict Appiah, 18; and Bilal Mamud, 18, were taken into custody on Monday, February 23, 2026, after school authorities handed them over to police following engagements with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

THREE STUDENTS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH ASSAULT ON OBRACHIRE SHS STUDENT CAPTURED IN THE VIRAL VIDEO pic.twitter.com/TvxpSre9No — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) February 24, 2026

The violent incident occurred on Thursday, February 19, 2026, during an inter-schools athletics competition in Agona Swedru. What began as a spirited sporting event quickly turned sour when tensions escalated between students from Obrachire SHTS and their counterparts from SWESBUS.

Viral video footage showed the Obrachire student being surrounded, pelted with stones and physically beaten, prompting widespread condemnation in the broader educational community.

A student from Obrachire SHTS who survived the attack later spoke on the incident, saying he was “just looking for a place to sit” to treat his eye when the violence erupted.

He said:

They threw a stone at me, I didn’t do anything.

The Ghana Police Service, through its Criminal Investigations Department, treated the incident as more than mere school indiscipline, describing it as “criminal conduct” under the Criminal Offences Act.

In the days leading up to the arrests, CID Director-General COP Lydia Yarkor Donkor issued a directive to the headmaster of SWESBUS, giving school authorities 24 hours to produce the students seen in the footage or risk police intervention.

The Central Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has also weighed in on the matter, confirming that the arrests followed investigations based on the viral video.

Dr. Juliette Dufie Otami, Regional Director of Education, said security agencies have made progress in tracking down those involved and continue to collaborate with police. In light of the incident, the GES temporarily suspended inter-school sporting activities across the Central Region.

