5 Lessons Ghana’s Music Industry Should Learn from Nigeria’s Global Music Success

Nigeria’s rise on the global music stage offers valuable insights for Ghana, particularly in royalty systems, label development, international strategy and attracting major investors.

The Nigerian music industry has become one of the most commercially successful entertainment ecosystems in the world, and Ghana, despite its rich musical heritage, has struggled to replicate that scale.

From sold-out arenas in London to Grammy recognition in the United States, Nigerian artistes have strategically positioned themselves as global exports. The question is not whether Ghana has the talent, it certainly does,but what structural lessons can be drawn from Nigeria’s model.

Here are four key areas Ghana’s music industry can learn from its Nigerian counterparts.

1.Royalties

Nigeria's music industry has made significant strides in royalty collection and enforcement, largely driven by organisations like COSON (Copyright Society of Nigeria) and a growing awareness among artists about owning and monetizing their intellectual property. Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido have built massive publishing catalogs and actively enforce their rights internationally.

Ghana's royalty collection infrastructure through MUSIGA and GHAMRO remains underdeveloped and plagued by inefficiencies. Ghanaian artists often lose enormous amounts of revenue to unregistered usage of their music on radio, streaming, TV, and live events. The lesson here is structural, Ghana needs stronger enforcement mechanisms, better artist education on copyright registration, and tighter collaboration between collection societies and the government. Artists themselves must also be more deliberate about registering works and holding platforms and broadcasters accountable.

2. Labels

One of Nigeria's greatest achievements is the rise of powerful indigenous labels, YBNL, DMW, Mavin Records, and Empire Nigeria , that function like professional business entities with proper A&R, marketing budgets, legal teams, and strategic artist development pipelines. These labels have created ecosystems where multiple artists thrive simultaneously, amplifying each other's reach.

Ghana largely lacks this model. Most Ghanaian artists operate independently or under informal management arrangements that lack the infrastructure to sustain long-term careers. The lesson is that Ghana needs serious investment in building professional label structures, not just signing artists, but developing them, protecting them legally, and marketing them with discipline. Labels should also stop being artist-versus-label adversaries and instead build partnership models that align incentives.

3.International Reach

Nigeria cracked the international market through a combination of consistent quality, strategic collaborations, and cultural confidence. Artists like Burna Boy winning Grammy Awards, Wizkid selling out the O2 Arena, and Afrobeats becoming a global genre did not happen by accident, it came from deliberate international touring, linking up with Western managers and booking agents, and refusing to shrink their sound or identity for foreign audiences.

Ghanaian artists like Stonebwoy and Black Sherif have shown glimpses of international potential, but the industry has not built the scaffolding around those breakthroughs to sustain momentum. Ghana needs a coordinated international strategy, getting artists on major festival circuits, investing in diaspora market activation particularly in the UK and US, and creating a distinct Ghanaian sound identity the way Nigeria owns Afrobeats. Highlife, Afropop, and drill fusions coming out of Ghana need stronger global branding.

Burna Boy - Stadium 2024-16

4.Investors

Perhaps the most critical lesson. Nigeria has attracted serious private capital into its music industry, from venture-backed streaming platforms like Boomplay, to international labels setting up Lagos offices, to celebrity investors pumping money into studios, tech, and touring infrastructure. The Nigerian entertainment economy is now seen as a legitimate asset class.Ghana has not made that case convincingly to investors yet.

Part of the problem is data, there is very little reliable commercial data on streaming numbers, concert attendance, merchandise revenue, and market size coming out of the Ghanaian music industry. Investors need numbers. Ghana also needs government policy that treats the creative economy as a serious economic sector worthy of tax incentives, infrastructure support, and export promotion, similar to what Nigeria has begun doing through its Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

Black Sherif walks London Fashion Week

5. Branding and Media Narrative: Controlling the Story

Beyond music production and distribution, Nigeria has mastered the art of storytelling and brand positioning. Nigerian artistes and their teams carefully curate their public image, from fashion and interviews to social media presence and cultural messaging.Media platforms such as Pulse Nigeria and NotJustOk consistently amplify local artistes, while strategic PR agencies push narratives into international markets.

The result is visibility, relevance and sustained cultural conversation.Nigerian stars are not just musicians; they are brands. Their personalities, fashion choices, activism and lifestyles all form part of a carefully managed ecosystem that keeps them in headlines beyond album releases.For Ghana, investing in professional public relations, digital storytelling and consistent media engagement could significantly elevate artistes’ profiles. In a crowded global market, visibility is currency, and perception often shapes opportunity as much as talent does.

Don Jazzy's name calls for respect within the music industry (Instagram/Don Jazzy)

Ghanaian industry players must also learn to pitch better. Nigerian music executives have become sophisticated in how they present their industry to foreign investors, using data, cultural narratives, and commercial track records. Ghana needs that same business fluency.