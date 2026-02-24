Advertisement

6 Aggrey Memorial students arrested for assault on Adisadel College Pupil

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:03 - 24 February 2026
6 Aggrey Memorial students arrested for assault on Adisadel College Pupil
Six Aggrey Memorial students have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Adisadel College pupil in Cape Coast. The victim suffered serious eye injuries, and police have launched a full investigation.
The Central Regional Police Command has arrested six juvenile students of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School for allegedly attacking a final-year pupil of Adisadel College during the inter-colleges sports festival.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 20, 2026, at Pedu Junction, shortly after the Cape Coast Stadium event concluded. Rexford Owusu-Ansah, accompanied by two friends, was reportedly confronted by the Aggrey Memorial students, who asked if they attended Adisadel College before launching a brutal assault. While his two friends managed to flee, Rexford was caught, kicked to the ground, and beaten. The attackers reportedly took his iPhone 17 Pro Max, GH¢1,400 in pocket money, and his shoes.

He was initially treated at the stadium clinic and later referred to the Cape Coast Regional Hospital, from which he was discharged on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Medical reports indicate a fractured nerve bone in his right eye, leaving him unable to open it, with his eyeball at risk of protrusion.

“The Central Regional Police Command strongly condemns this act of violence,” said ASP Patrick Bentum, Acting Public Affairs Officer. “The juvenile offenders have been arrested and will face the full rigours of the law. Due process will be followed to ensure justice is served.”

Police arrest boyfriend of schoolgirl found dead in a stream at Tomefa
Arrest

The two friends who escaped the attack have confirmed they can identify the suspects, supporting the ongoing police investigation.

The police appeal to all school communities to maintain peace and discipline during inter-school activities and assured the public that safety and security remain a priority.

In a related development, three students from the Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS) have been arrested in connection with the violent assault of a student from Obrachire Senior High Technical School (SHTS) during a District Schools Athletics Games in Agona Swedru.

The suspects: Joseph Amoh, 20; Benedict Appiah, 18; and Bilal Mamud, 18, were taken into custody on Monday, February 23, 2026, after school authorities handed them over to police following engagements with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

