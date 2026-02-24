Yaw Dabo sues Oboy Siki, demands $1 million for defamation

Yaw Dabo is pursuing a GH¢1 million defamation case against Oboy Siki, although proceedings have been temporarily halted to allow for possible settlement talks.

Ghanaian comic actor and football administrator Yaw Dabo has filed a defamation suit at the Adum High Court in Kumasi, seeking GH¢1 million in damages from fellow entertainer Oboy Siki.

The legal action arises from a series of remarks allegedly made by Oboy Siki concerning Mr Dabo’s private life and his role in football management. According to the claim, the comments have harmed his reputation and undermined his public standing.

Court documents reference statements in which Oboy Siki allegedly suggested that Mr Dabo is incapable of fathering a child. He is further accused of portraying the actor as selfish and ‘not man enough’ to marry. Additional remarks cited in the suit reportedly question Mr Dabo’s competence as a football administrator.

When the matter was called before the Kumasi High Court on 23 February 2026, counsel for Mr Dabo, Lawyer Diana, addressed both the court and members of the press regarding developments in the case.

She stated that after the writ of summons had been duly served, the defendants failed to enter an appearance or submit a statement of defence.

‘A defamation action is not about imprisonment or punishment. When we served them with the writ of summons, they did not enter an appearance. They did not notify the court that they had been served, nor did they file their defence,’ she explained.

Lawyer Diana indicated that, following consultations, her client was determined to pursue the claim, leading to the filing of an application for the court to proceed in the absence of a response from the defendants.

However, at the most recent hearing, that application was withdrawn after discussions about a possible out-of-court settlement.

She said;

Today, when we appeared before the court, we withdrew the application we had filed to move the case forward. Counsel for the defendant and for GHPage proposed that the matter be resolved amicably, so we agreed to withdraw the application. The court has granted that request

She added that both sides would engage in negotiations before the next court date.

We shall return to court, but we are allowing them some time. Whatever proposal they present, and whatever decision Yaw Dabo ultimately takes, will guide our position when we next appear before the court

