I was ready to quit until President Mahama told me he watches my skits — Dr Likee
Popular Ghanaian comic actor Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, best known as Dr Likee, has disclosed that a chance encounter with John Dramani Mahama persuaded him to shelve plans to step away from the entertainment industry.
Speaking in an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360, the comedian admitted that after years of producing films and digital skits, he had begun contemplating a complete withdrawal from acting and comedy.
However, he said his outlook shifted dramatically following an unexpected meeting with the President at an airport.
Recounting the moment, the actor explained that Mr Mahama approached him warmly and revealed that he regularly watches and enjoys his comic performances.
The remark, he said, caught him off guard and left a lasting impression.
He recalled;
He greeted me warmly and told me he watches my content and truly enjoys it
According to Dr Likee, that brief exchange proved transformative. Hearing such affirmation from a national leader prompted him to reconsider his decision to quit the industry.
He noted that the experience reassured him that his work carries meaning and reaches audiences across all levels of society,including those occupying the highest public offices.
He said;
It made me realise that what I do matters. If someone with such a demanding schedule still finds time to watch and laugh, then there must be value in it
The actor added that the encouragement rekindled his passion and strengthened his resolve to continue creating content for his loyal fan base.