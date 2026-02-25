I was ready to quit until President Mahama told me he watches my skits — Dr Likee

After years of producing skits and films, Dr Likee says encouragement from John Dramani Mahama renewed his passion and convinced him to continue entertaining fans.

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, best known as Dr Likee, has disclosed that a chance encounter with John Dramani Mahama persuaded him to shelve plans to step away from the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360, the comedian admitted that after years of producing films and digital skits, he had begun contemplating a complete withdrawal from acting and comedy.

However, he said his outlook shifted dramatically following an unexpected meeting with the President at an airport.

Recounting the moment, the actor explained that Mr Mahama approached him warmly and revealed that he regularly watches and enjoys his comic performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remark, he said, caught him off guard and left a lasting impression.

He recalled;

READ MORE: Miss Intercontinental Ghana winner sues organisers after her title withdrawal

He greeted me warmly and told me he watches my content and truly enjoys it

According to Dr Likee, that brief exchange proved transformative. Hearing such affirmation from a national leader prompted him to reconsider his decision to quit the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He noted that the experience reassured him that his work carries meaning and reaches audiences across all levels of society,including those occupying the highest public offices.

He said;

It made me realise that what I do matters. If someone with such a demanding schedule still finds time to watch and laugh, then there must be value in it

Advertisement

Advertisement