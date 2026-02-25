UCL: Madrid vs Benfica, PSG vs Monaco, Juve vs Gala. & Atalanta vs Dortmund - Preview & Predictions

Champions League action heats up as Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus, and Atalanta face crucial second-leg fixtures. Key battles across Europe will decide who advances to the prestigious round of 16.

Real Madrid vs Benfica

Mbappe and Vinicius

Real Madrid heads into their second-leg clash with Benfica following a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna, a result that has left Los Blancos second in La Liga. Performance improvements will be crucial if they hope to advance in the Champions League, especially as the road ahead could see a daunting tie against either Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City.

Historically, Madrid boasts a strong record against Portuguese sides, winning five of their last six encounters. However, Benfica will be buoyed by their league victory over AFS (3-0) last Saturday, even as head coach José Mourinho faces suspension for this match after being sent off in the first leg.

While Benfica lead the overall head-to-head record with three wins to Madrid’s two, their recent form against Spanish opponents is less encouraging. The Eagles have suffered six defeats in their last eight matches against La Liga clubs and only managed two victories from 14 previous away games in Spain. Nevertheless, Benfica have shown resilience in European two-legged ties, winning eight of their last 11, whereas Real Madrid typically thrives after first-leg victories, winning 22 of their last 23 ties in such situations.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Benfica

Galatasaray vs Juventus

Juventus' forward Paulo Dybala (down) celebrates with Juan Cuadrado after scoring against Udinese on October 15, 2016

Galatasaray stunned Juventus in the first leg, registering a remarkable 5-2 win that leaves the Bianconeri with a monumental task. Juventus, already struggling with form and defensive issues, fell further behind after Juan Cabral’s red card allowed the Turkish side to capitalise in the closing stages.

Despite Galatasaray’s recent Süper Lig defeat, they hold a significant advantage heading into Turin and appear poised to reach the Champions League round of 16 for the first time since 2014. Juventus, meanwhile, have never overturned a three-goal deficit in this competition, with the last successful comeback relying on a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick. If the home side cannot produce a miracle, elimination seems inevitable.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco

Monaco's French midfielder Youssouf Fofana (R) vies with Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler (AFP via Getty Images)

PSG can secure a 14th consecutive last-16 appearance with a win or draw against Monaco. In the first leg, Les Parisiens overcame a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 — the first time this century they have advanced after trailing by two goals in a knockout match.

Paris comes into the fixture with strong home form, unbeaten in eight of their last nine competitive matches at the Parc des Princes and victorious in their last two by a combined 8-0 scoreline. Monaco, requiring an away victory, face a familiar challenge; the club has been eliminated in their last three two-legged European ties and has not reached the round of 16 since 2016-17.

Prediction: 3-1

Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund | UEFA

Atalanta faces a steep uphill battle after a 2-0 first-leg defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Despite finishing higher in their domestic league than the German side, La Dea must overcome a significant deficit to reach the last 16.

Dortmund, aiming for their seventh round-of-16 appearance in eight seasons, have a perfect record in UEFA ties when holding a two-goal first-leg advantage. Atalanta, unbeaten domestically in 2026 and riding high from Coppa Italia success, will need to summon an extraordinary effort. Dortmund’s experience and European pedigree suggest they will remain a formidable obstacle.

