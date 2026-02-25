Mbappe ruled out of Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappe will not feature in Real Madrid CF’s Champions League play-off second leg against Benfica after leaving training early on Tuesday due to persistent pain in his left knee. Madrid carry a 1–0 advantage from the first leg in Lisbon.

According to L’Équipe, medical assessments conducted on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the injury has not sufficiently healed.

Senior figures within the club reportedly acknowledged in private that selecting Mbappé would be unfeasible under the circumstances. No definitive timetable has been established for his return, with a structured treatment programme now deemed necessary.

Earlier in the day, Alvaro Arbeloa had publicly maintained that Mbappé was fit and available, praising the forward’s commitment to the team, coaching staff, club and supporters.

He expressed confidence that Madrid would rely on him for Wednesday’s decisive fixture and anticipated a defining performance.

Behind the scenes, however, there had been recognition that the player was managing ongoing discomfort.

Arbeloa had hoped to utilise him once more before granting him rest, accepting the persistence of the issue but believing Mbappé might push through for the benefit of the squad.

On the eve of a tie with significant sporting implications, he was eager to have his most potent attacking weapon available — even at less than full fitness.

For approximately six weeks, Mbappe has been competing while experiencing notable discomfort, particularly during acceleration and changes of direction — movements central to his explosive style of play.

An MRI scan conducted on 31 December 2025 revealed a lateral collateral ligament injury sustained during the 7 December league fixture against Celta Vigo.

The diagnosis initially required a minimum three-week recovery period.

However, he returned after just 11 days amid internal encouragement ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona on 11 January, a match Madrid won 3–2. The accelerated comeback now appears to have complicated the healing process, prompting a more cautious medical approach moving forward.

