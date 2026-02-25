Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit

Ministry of Energy directs ECG to investigate widespread complaints of prepaid electricity credit running out unusually fast, following public frustration and social media reactions.

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to investigate widespread complaints from consumers that prepaid electricity credit is running out unusually fast.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Richmond Rockson, said the government has taken notice of the concerns being raised by customers across the country. According to him, the sector Minister, Dr Jinapor, has instructed ECG to probe the matter and submit a comprehensive report within seven days to guide further action.

“The Minister of Energy and Green Transition Hon. Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor has taken notice of these complaints and has directed ECG to investigate and provide a report to him within 7 days for further action,” he wrote in a post on X.

ECG prepaid meters

The complaints have sparked significant reactions on social media, where consumers have expressed frustration over what they describe as rapid depletion of their prepaid credit. Many users claim that small top-ups are being exhausted within days despite minimal electricity use. Some have alleged that the meters are faulty, while others suspect hidden charges or billing errors.

Analysts have suggested that the issue could be a mix of technical faults, household wiring inefficiencies, or incorrect tariff application. Meanwhile, ordinary consumers continue to share personal experiences online, amplifying calls for urgent government action.

'Even with fewer appliances, my prepaid meter runs out quickly.'



A viewer shared on #BreakfastDaily his experience after reacting to a trending video of a lady whose GHC 60 lasted only 14 hours. He reveals that even after ECG inspections and adjustments, his meter still depletes… pic.twitter.com/K00eml88le — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) February 24, 2026

The ECG meter issue is real. The NPP folks are not making this up. The meters need recalibration. I cannot be buying GHS200 worth of electricity every week when the only appliance in my house is a TV that I barely watch because I am hardly home. This cannot be right. Fix it. — Dziedzorm Di Medici 🇬🇭🇨🇺 (@geenaeus) February 25, 2026