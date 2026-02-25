Age verification required
OSP debunks claims Dr Sledge has been cleared, says MIIF probe ongoing
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has dismissed media reports suggesting that Nana Yaw Duodu, also known as Dr Sledge of Godridge Ghana Limited, has been cleared of corruption, insisting that no court has made any such determination.
In a statement dated February 25, 2026, the OSP said it had taken note “with concern” of what it described as misleading and sensational headlines claiming that a court had exonerated Dr Sledge.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the OSP has not filed any criminal charges in court against Dr. Sledge. And no court has pronounced on his guilt or innocence,” the statement said.
The Office clarified that investigations into the operations of the Minerals Income Investment Fund between 2020 and 2024 remain ongoing, and that the probe includes aspects relating to Dr Sledge’s activities.
According to the OSP, the portion of the investigation linked to Dr Sledge involves transactions approximating 94 million United States dollars.
In 2025, the Office froze a number of vehicles belonging to Dr Sledge valued at 18 million Ghana cedis as part of its asset recovery efforts. However, in January 2026, the High Court declined to confirm the freezing order.
The OSP said it has since initiated legal action aimed at overturning that decision and has also moved to re-secure the assets.
“The assets remain frozen and are under the authority, protection, and preservation of the OSP in the public interest, as the Office continues its tracing operations to identify and freeze additional assets suspected to be tainted,” the statement noted.
The Special Prosecutor’s Office stressed that the investigation is still active and that prosecutorial decisions will be based strictly on evidence gathered.
“Upon the conclusion of the investigation, any person against whom sufficient evidence is established will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction,” the OSP added.
The clarification comes amid heightened public interest in the MIIF probe and renewed scrutiny of high-profile individuals linked to the fund’s operations.
