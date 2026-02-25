Champions League: Round of 16 draw date, qualified teams, fixtures & road to Budapest revealed

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is entering its decisive phase, with the Round of 16 fast approaching. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the draw procedures, qualified teams, eliminated sides, format structure, and key dates for the remainder of the campaign.

Champions League Draws Explained

UEFA Champions League 2025/26: A Season of Emerging Powerhouses and Tactical Evolution

The league phase draw was held on August 28 in Monaco, featuring 36 qualified clubs. Teams were allocated into four pots of nine based on their UEFA club coefficient rankings. The reigning champions, Paris Saint-Germain, were automatically seeded in Pot 1.

Each club was manually drawn, while automated software assigned eight different opponents — two from each pot — determining home and away fixtures. Teams could not face opponents from their own national association and were limited to a maximum of two opponents from the same country.

The knockout play-off draw took place on January 30, involving clubs that finished between ninth and 24th in the league standings.

The final draw — covering the Round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals — is scheduled for Friday, February 27, and will be streamed live on UEFA’s official platforms.

Teams Qualified for the Round of 16

Getty Images Image caption, Bayern Munich remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga after 11 matches

Top Eight (Automatic Qualification)

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona

Chelsea

Sporting CP

Manchester City

These clubs progressed directly to the Round of 16 after finishing inside the top eight.

Knockout Play-Off Winners

Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during the UEFA champions league 2025 26 Knockout Play-off second Leg match between Real Madrid and Benfica at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (Photo by Guille Martinez f22photo)

Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Newcastle United

Atletico Madrid

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray

Bodo/Glimt

Knockout Play-Off Results

Desire Doué (PSG)

Real Madrid 3–1 Benfica

Inter Milan 2–5 Bodo/Glimt

PSG 5–4 Monaco

Newcastle 9–3 Qarabag

Juventus 5–7 Galatasaray

Atletico Madrid 7–4 Club Brugge

Atalanta 4–3 Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen 2–0 Olympiacos

Possible Round of 16 Pairings

Arsenal or Bayern Munich vs Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool or Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid or Galatasaray

Barcelona or Chelsea vs PSG or Newcastle

Sporting CP or Manchester City vs Bodo/Glimt or Real Madrid

When & Where is the Final?

The final will be staged on May 30, 2026, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The 67,215-capacity stadium will host a Champions League final for the first time, marking a historic occasion for Hungary.

Competition Format Overview

The tournament continues under UEFA’s revamped structure introduced last season. The traditional 32-team group stage has been replaced by a 36-team league phase.

Each club plays eight matches against eight different opponents. The top eight advance automatically to the Round of 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th enter a two-legged knockout play-off to determine the remaining eight Round of 16 qualifiers. The bottom eight are eliminated outright and do not drop into the Europa League.

From the Round of 16 onwards, the tournament follows a standard knockout bracket format culminating in the final.