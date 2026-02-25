Age verification required
Champions League: Round of 16 draw date, qualified teams, fixtures & road to Budapest revealed
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is entering its decisive phase, with the Round of 16 fast approaching. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the draw procedures, qualified teams, eliminated sides, format structure, and key dates for the remainder of the campaign.
Champions League Draws Explained
The league phase draw was held on August 28 in Monaco, featuring 36 qualified clubs. Teams were allocated into four pots of nine based on their UEFA club coefficient rankings. The reigning champions, Paris Saint-Germain, were automatically seeded in Pot 1.
Each club was manually drawn, while automated software assigned eight different opponents — two from each pot — determining home and away fixtures. Teams could not face opponents from their own national association and were limited to a maximum of two opponents from the same country.
The knockout play-off draw took place on January 30, involving clubs that finished between ninth and 24th in the league standings.
The final draw — covering the Round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals — is scheduled for Friday, February 27, and will be streamed live on UEFA’s official platforms.
Teams Qualified for the Round of 16
Top Eight (Automatic Qualification)
Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
Barcelona
Chelsea
Sporting CP
Manchester City
These clubs progressed directly to the Round of 16 after finishing inside the top eight.
Knockout Play-Off Winners
Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain
Newcastle United
Atletico Madrid
Atalanta
Bayer Leverkusen
Galatasaray
Bodo/Glimt
Knockout Play-Off Results
Real Madrid 3–1 Benfica
Inter Milan 2–5 Bodo/Glimt
PSG 5–4 Monaco
Newcastle 9–3 Qarabag
Juventus 5–7 Galatasaray
Atletico Madrid 7–4 Club Brugge
Atalanta 4–3 Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen 2–0 Olympiacos
Possible Round of 16 Pairings
Arsenal or Bayern Munich vs Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool or Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid or Galatasaray
Barcelona or Chelsea vs PSG or Newcastle
Sporting CP or Manchester City vs Bodo/Glimt or Real Madrid
When & Where is the Final?
The final will be staged on May 30, 2026, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The 67,215-capacity stadium will host a Champions League final for the first time, marking a historic occasion for Hungary.
Competition Format Overview
The tournament continues under UEFA’s revamped structure introduced last season. The traditional 32-team group stage has been replaced by a 36-team league phase.
Each club plays eight matches against eight different opponents. The top eight advance automatically to the Round of 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th enter a two-legged knockout play-off to determine the remaining eight Round of 16 qualifiers. The bottom eight are eliminated outright and do not drop into the Europa League.
From the Round of 16 onwards, the tournament follows a standard knockout bracket format culminating in the final.
The road to Budapest is now firmly mapped — and Europe’s elite are preparing for the defining stretch of the 2025/26 campaign.
