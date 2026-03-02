Advertisement

Gov't declares Friday 6th March as public holiday

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:33 - 02 March 2026
The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka
Advertisement

The government through the Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, March 6, 2026, as a public holiday to mark Independence Day.

Advertisement

In a statement to the general public on March 2, 2026, it was announced that Independence Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday should be observed as such throughout the country.

President John Dramani Mahama, acting by Executive Instrument (E.I.) has directed that the holiday be observed nationwide in line with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended.

READ ALSO: 8 Ways to Prevent Morning Breath and Wake Up Feeling Fresh

Ghana's Independence Day is celebrated annually on March 6 to commemorate the country's liberation from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957.

Advertisement

As the first sub-Saharan African nation to achieve independence, it is a major national holiday marked by parades, cultural events, and celebrations of the "Big Six" leaders and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Ghana’s 69th Independence Day Celebration – 6 March 2026

Official National Celebration

This year's Independence Anniversary marks the 69th edition. The national parade and official state ceremony will take place at the forecourt of Jubilee House, the seat of government, instead of the traditional Independence Square. This venue has been used in recent years as part of a scaled‑down approach to the celebrations.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Court slaps Barker-Vormawor with GH₵5 million in Kan Dapaah defamation case

Scaled‑Down Format

The government has opted for a more modest programme rather than a large parade with elaborate contingents, floats, and mass participation. The focus is on a formal state ceremony featuring a guard of honour, speeches, and symbolic activities.

READ ALSO: Did You Know You Can Use Banana Peels to Polish Your Shoes? Here Are 5 Other Surprising Uses

Theme for 2026

Advertisement

The official theme for this year’s celebration is “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope.” It reflects the government’s broader economic and national agenda heading into the year.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ibrahim Mahama’s new GH₵602M private jet sends tongues wagging, netizens react (Video)
News
03.03.2026
Ibrahim Mahama’s new GH₵602M private jet sends tongues wagging, netizens react (Video)
Ashaiman caretaker ordered to compensate female tenant over sex-for-rent scandal
News
03.03.2026
Ashaiman caretaker ordered to compensate female tenant over sex-for-rent scandal
Court remands Patricia Osei Boateng over alleged role in husband's armed robbery gang
Entertainment
03.03.2026
Court remands Patricia Osei Boateng over alleged role in husband's armed robbery gang
Betting has left me with GHC 2.5m debt – Ghanaian cries for help ‘before it’s too late’
News
03.03.2026
Betting has left me with GHC 2.5m debt – Ghanaian cries for help ‘before it’s too late’
5 Key Reasons Some Muslim Women Don’t Participate In Ramadan Fasting
Lifestyle
03.03.2026
5 Key Reasons Some Muslim Women Don’t Participate In Ramadan Fasting
Top 10 Largest Cinemas in Africa in 2026
Entertainment
03.03.2026
Top 10 Largest Cinemas in Africa in 2026