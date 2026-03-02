Age verification required
Gov't declares Friday 6th March as public holiday
The government through the Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, March 6, 2026, as a public holiday to mark Independence Day.
In a statement to the general public on March 2, 2026, it was announced that Independence Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday should be observed as such throughout the country.
President John Dramani Mahama, acting by Executive Instrument (E.I.) has directed that the holiday be observed nationwide in line with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended.
Ghana's Independence Day is celebrated annually on March 6 to commemorate the country's liberation from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957.
As the first sub-Saharan African nation to achieve independence, it is a major national holiday marked by parades, cultural events, and celebrations of the "Big Six" leaders and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.
Ghana’s 69th Independence Day Celebration – 6 March 2026
Official National Celebration
This year's Independence Anniversary marks the 69th edition. The national parade and official state ceremony will take place at the forecourt of Jubilee House, the seat of government, instead of the traditional Independence Square. This venue has been used in recent years as part of a scaled‑down approach to the celebrations.
Scaled‑Down Format
The government has opted for a more modest programme rather than a large parade with elaborate contingents, floats, and mass participation. The focus is on a formal state ceremony featuring a guard of honour, speeches, and symbolic activities.
Theme for 2026
The official theme for this year’s celebration is “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope.” It reflects the government’s broader economic and national agenda heading into the year.
