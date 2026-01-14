Advertisement

Top 10 Cities in Africa with the Highest Crime Rate: 2026 Rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:16 - 14 January 2026
Top 10 African cities with the highest crime rate in 2026, based on Numbeo’s Crime Index. Explore crime perception trends, safety concerns and key urban challenges across Africa.
Advertisement

Urban safety and crime statistics remain central to public debate, policy formulation and development planning across Africa. As populations grow and cities expand, pressure on governments, law enforcement agencies and social institutions continues to intensify.

Advertisement

Crime not only affects the daily lives of residents but also shapes business confidence, tourism, investment prospects and overall quality of life. Understanding crime trends in African cities is therefore essential for policymakers, researchers and the general public.

The 2026 Crime Index rankings, compiled by Numbeo, provide a timely snapshot of how residents perceive safety across major African cities. Numbeo is one of the world’s largest databases of user-contributed data on living conditions, covering crime, cost of living, healthcare and quality of life indicators. Its Crime Index is based on survey responses that reflect perceptions of crime levels, the severity of incidents and feelings of safety during both daytime and night-time hours.

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police
File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police

 In contrast, the Safety Index measures how secure residents feel in their immediate urban environments. Higher Crime Index scores indicate a greater perceived prevalence of criminal activity, while lower Safety Index scores point to heightened safety concerns. All data referenced in this article is sourced directly from Numbeo.

Advertisement

One of the most striking observations from the 2026 rankings is the strong presence of South African cities among those with the highest crime perceptions. Six of the top ten cities are located in South Africa, reflecting the country’s ongoing challenges with socio-economic inequality, high unemployment, gang activity and pressure on policing resources.

ALSO READ: Top 10 countries in Africa that speak the best English: Latest EF EPI Rankings

Cities such as Pietermaritzburg, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Durban consistently record elevated crime perception levels. These urban centres also face complex criminal networks, rapid population growth and urban planning constraints, which contribute to higher crime concerns and lower perceived safety.

arrest

Beyond South Africa, several other major African cities feature prominently. Lagos, Nigeria, one of the continent’s most populous and economically dynamic cities, ranks seventh. Its scale and diversity create conditions where crime ranges from street-level offences to organised criminal activity.

Advertisement

Windhoek, Namibia also appears on the list, demonstrating that mid-sized cities are not immune to urban safety challenges. Harare in Zimbabwe and Nairobi in Kenya complete the rankings, reflecting broader trends in Southern and Eastern Africa linked to economic pressures, urban migration and infrastructure limitations.

ALSO READ: Malik Basintale breaks silence on health issues after months of absence (video)

Top 10 African cities with the highest levels of crime
Top 10 African cities with the highest levels of crime

While crime perception data should not be treated as definitive measures of actual crime rates, it offers valuable insight into how residents experience everyday life. These perceptions often influence policy priorities, community interventions and investment decisions, underscoring the need for targeted responses to improve urban safety.

Below is a summary of the top ten African cities with the highest Crime Index scores in 2026, based on Numbeo’s latest available data.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: University of Ghana pushes back on GTEC-approved fees, cites breach of agreement

10 Cities in Africa with the Highest Crime Rate

Rank

City

Crime Index

Safety Index

1

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

82.8

17.2

2

Pretoria, South Africa

81.8

18.2

3

Johannesburg, South Africa

80.8

19.2

4

Durban, South Africa

80.4

19.6

5

Port Elizabeth, South Africa

78.6

21.4

6

Cape Town, South Africa

73.6

26.4

7

Lagos, Nigeria

68.8

31.2

8

Windhoek, Namibia

67.6

32.4

9

Harare, Zimbabwe

60.7

39.3

10

Nairobi, Kenya

59.2

40.8

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
All You Must Know About Meningitis and How You Can Stay Safe During the Dry Season
Lifestyle
14.01.2026
All You Must Know About Meningitis and How You Can Stay Safe During the Dry Season
Top 10 Cities in Africa with the Highest Crime Rate: 2026 Rankings
News
14.01.2026
Top 10 Cities in Africa with the Highest Crime Rate: 2026 Rankings
AFCON 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Senegal vs Egypt - Preview, H2H, Line-ups & Prediction
Sports
14.01.2026
AFCON 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Senegal vs Egypt - Preview, H2H, Line-ups & Prediction
Transport Ministry to meet GPRTU amid vehicle shortages and price exploitation
News
14.01.2026
Transport Ministry to meet GPRTU amid vehicle shortages and price exploitation
Growth of Sports Betting and Online Gaming Platforms in Ghana
Sports
14.01.2026
Growth of Sports Betting and Online Gaming Platforms in Ghana
Malik Basintale breaks silence on health issues after months of absence (video)
News
14.01.2026
Malik Basintale breaks silence on health issues after months of absence (video)