Malik Basintale breaks silence on health issues after months of absence (video)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:05 - 14 January 2026
Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale
Malik Basintale, YEA CEO, breaks silence on health after months of absence. He denies rumours of a stroke, reflects on human fragility, and resumes work, reassuring the public.
Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has addressed his health publicly for the first time following several months away from work, offering reassurance after widespread speculation and rumours about his condition.

Speaking candidly upon his return to the office on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Basintale reflected on the universal nature of illness and the fragility of human life.

He said:

I mean, we are back, to work, work. I keep seeing that we are all human beings and so long as I have flesh and blood running through my veins at any point in time, anyone can fall sick. It's part of nature.

ALSO READ: University of Ghana pushes back on GTEC-approved fees, cites breach of agreement

Malik Basintale

He also addressed circulating claims that his absence was due to a life-threatening condition. Basintale emphasised that illness and mortality are realities beyond anyone’s control:

I mean, it's part of nature that you can be sick, you can be healthy, and so when I hear people say, oh, Basintale is sick. Basintale is dead and all of that, anybody can die. You can die, I can die. Anybody, anybody can force it. Death has got nothing to do with how mighty or how powerful you are. Only Almighty Allah determines when.

The YEA CEO’s remarks followed social media speculation that he had suffered a serious illness, including rumours of a stroke. Basintale firmly denied these reports, assuring Ghanaians that he is in good health and fully capable of resuming his official duties.

ALSO READ: Top 10 countries in Africa that speak the best English: Latest EF EPI Rankings

During his return, Basintale was seen interacting with staff, attending meetings, and performing routine responsibilities, signalling a complete resumption of work. His comments highlight the human side of leadership, reminding the public that even prominent figures are not immune to health challenges.

The video of his address has since circulated online, providing reassurance to colleagues, stakeholders, and the general public about his condition.

@voiceofnzematv That’s @Malik Basintale (Official) The Youths President. The Basintale Boy #basintale #jm #ndc #trend #viraltiktok ♬ original sound - voiceofnzematv
