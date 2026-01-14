University of Ghana pushes back on GTEC-approved fees, cites breach of agreement

The University of Ghana has challenged aspects of GTEC’s approved 2025/2026 fees, saying key charges differ from decisions reached at a January 8 consultative meeting with the Education Ministry, GTEC and student leaders.

The University of Ghana has formally raised concerns over aspects of the 2025/2026 approved fees and charges communicated by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), saying some items differ from agreements reached at a high-level consultative meeting involving key stakeholders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a letter dated 13 January 2026 and addressed to the Director-General of GTEC, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, acknowledged receipt of GTEC’s correspondence dated 12 January but pointed to discrepancies between the approved fees and resolutions reached at a meeting held on 8 January 2026 at the Ministry of Education.

The meeting, chaired by the Deputy Minister for Education, brought together representatives of GTEC, the Chair of the University Council, university management, and student leaders to resolve the controversy surrounding proposed fee adjustments for the new academic year.

Prof. Ahmed Jinapor is the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Prof. Appiah Amfo, one of the key areas of divergence relates to the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UGSRC) Development Levy.

“The agreed rate for the UGSRC Development Levy was GH¢200,” the Vice-Chancellor stated, noting that this figure was jointly settled during the consultative discussions.

She further indicated that the approved cost of the Telecel data bundle also departs from what was agreed at the meeting.

“The Telecel bundle was agreed at the originally stated price of GH¢312, with emphasis on the fact that this is an optional service,” the Vice-Chancellor explained, adding that student leaders were tasked to clearly communicate its optional nature to the student body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prof. Appiah Amfo said it was further acknowledged during the meeting that the Telecel package offers enhanced data benefits and was based on a survey conducted by students themselves.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the 75th anniversary levy, the Vice-Chancellor clarified that the matter was not discussed at the consultative meeting.

“There was no discussion or decision during the meeting on the 75th anniversary levy, which is not a new line item,” she stated.

She explained that the levy is intended to support a legacy project marking the University’s 75th anniversary, specifically the construction of a Student Experience Centre to house various student support services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

University of Ghana ranked best in Ghana, 2nd in West Africa in QS World Rankings 2026 Photo| Ghanaeducation.org

“We are therefore not clear on the basis for the request to stop this levy after the current academic year,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

Prof. Appiah Amfo assured that the University of Ghana remains committed to dialogue and collaboration with regulators and government officials to bring closure to the matter.

“We will continue to engage with GTEC and the Ministry towards implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting with the Honourable Deputy Minister,” she stated.