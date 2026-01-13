Advertisement

NPP moves to expel Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over 'fake party' comments

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:15 - 13 January 2026
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has started formal procedures to expel Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng after he called the party a “fake party” and alleged irregularities in the 2023 Presidential Primary. The NPP rejects the claims and emphasises adherence to due process.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it has initiated formal processes to expel Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng from the party following his recent interview on Channel One TV.

In the interview on Monday, 12 January, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng described the NPP as a “fake party” and stated that he no longer considers himself a member. He also alleged that the Party’s 2023 Presidential Primary was manipulated in favour of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

The NPP has firmly rejected these claims. In a statement dated January 13 and signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the Party described Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s remarks as “highly reprehensible and inimical to the values, unity, and integrity of the Party.”

“The Party unequivocally rejects Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s unfortunate characterisation of the NPP and firmly denies his baseless and unsubstantiated allegations regarding the conduct of the 2023 Presidential Primary,” the statement read.

According to the NPP, the primary election was “widely acknowledged by all candidates who participated, as well as by well-meaning members of the Party, as having been conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner, faithfully reflecting the will of Party delegates.”

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The Party emphasised that the actions of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng go against the NPP’s principles and have damaged the party’s reputation. “Consequently, the Party has invoked the relevant provisions of its Constitution to commence the necessary processes to expel him, strictly in accordance with due process,” the statement added.

This move comes amid heightened scrutiny of internal party dynamics as Ghana prepares for upcoming elections scheduled for January 31, 2026.

