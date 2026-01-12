No increase in facility fees as GTEC approves University of Ghana charges for 2025/2026

GTEC has released the official University of Ghana fees for the 2025/2026 academic year, maintaining the Academic Facility User Fee at last year’s rate. The approved charges include SRC dues, GRASAG levies, Telecel broadband fees, and a one-time 75th Anniversary Levy. Students are advised on their rights and options regarding these levies.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has published the approved fee structure for the University of Ghana for the 2025/2026 academic year, following weeks of uncertainty and student agitation over recent charges.

In a statement issued on Monday, 12 January 2026, and signed by the Director-General, Prof Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Commission announced that the Academic Facility User Fee will remain unchanged from the 2024/2025 academic year. This means students will not face any increase under that component of the fees.

GTEC outlined other charges that have received formal approval. These include Student Representative Council (SRC) dues of GH₵50, an SRC Development Levy of GH₵150, and a Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) Development Levy of GH₵250. Undergraduate students, including freshers, will also pay a Telecel Broadband Levy of GH₵122.

The Commission further disclosed the introduction of a one-off 75th Anniversary Levy of GH₵100. According to GTEC, this levy is strictly limited to the 2025/2026 academic year and will not be rolled over into subsequent years.

In its statement, the Commission stressed the importance of transparency and student awareness, urging the University to properly inform students of their rights, including the option to opt out of certain levies where regulations permit.

“This release is intended to bring clarity and resolve all outstanding issues relating to the University of Ghana’s 2025/2026 fees,” the statement said, adding that GTEC expects the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation.

The announcement follows a recent directive by the Commission ordering the University to reverse all unapproved academic fee increases. GTEC had also instructed that any excess amounts already paid by students should be refunded or credited accordingly.

The earlier fee adjustments, which affected all colleges within the University, triggered protests by students. University management had attributed much of the increase to third-party charges linked to student leadership rather than core institutional fees.

With the release of the approved schedule, the matter has now been settled, paving the way for a more predictable and transparent fee regime for the 2025/2026 academic year.

