'I was upset when Ken Ofori-Atta's photo was displayed in parliament' - Afenyo- Markin

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called for fairness in the way former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is being treated in public discourse and in parliament, saying political actors must avoid rushing to pronounce individuals guilty.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews, Afenyo-Markin said he was upset during proceedings in Parliament after members on the other side displayed Ofori-Atta’s photograph. According to him, the move went beyond political scrutiny and touched on personal sensitivities.

He said, while accountability is important, the manner in which it is pursued also matters. He added that that the rule of law and fair hearing must guide public discourse.

We have not been very fair in dealing with Ken Ofori-Atta as politicians and as people.

The Effutu MP said he became emotional after receiving a message from Ofori-Atta’s brother, who is also a Member of Parliament, questioning why the issue was being handled in that manner.

Ken also has a family. I felt the pain of his brother. When I was sitting there, his broter texted me, Leader, why are they doing this to my brother? I became emotional.

The Effutu MP emphasised the need for measured engagement, particularly when dealing with matters involving public servants who may ultimately bear responsibility for decisions taken under their watch. He stressed that public service comes with responsibility but should not strip individuals of dignity.

Afenyo-Markin clarified that he is not opposed to calls for accountability. However, he urged colleagues to deal with issues step by step and avoid using Parliament to “crucify” individuals.

He further noted that as leaders, especially in opposition, there are sensitive matters they are aware of but choose to handle with restraint, sometimes for national security reasons.

In opposition, a lot of things get to your table. You get to know a lot of things. But we are measured.

His comments come afer the incident in parliament during the delivery of the State of Nation Address by President Mahama, when a photograph of Ken Ofori -Atta was raised by some Majority members amid chants in the chamber.

