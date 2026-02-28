'Sex as punishment': Teenager speaks after viral sex video causes assemblyman's arrest

A teenager at the centre of a disturbing viral video involving the Assembly Member for Effiakuma West, Edward Senam Azalekor,has recounted how he was allegedly dragged from his hostel, assaulted, and forced into sexual intercourse with a young girl by the roadside at Effia Cocoa Villa

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by 3News, the victim (name withheld) narrated how the incident occured around 1 a.m to Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson on Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show.

He alleged that Azalekor arrived at his hostel with three other individuals and a girl they claimed he was in a relationship with.

READ ALSO: Police arrest assembly and accomplice for allegedly forcing teenagers to have sex in viral video

The victim narrated,

Advertisement

Advertisement

They took me to their vehicle and drove me to a vulcanizing shop around Effia Cocoa Villa. The girl’s mother was there when I arrived.

He further claimed that Azalekor initially asked him to have an affair with the girl’s mother. When he resisted, the situation escalated.

That was when he went into his vehicle, brought out a belt, and started beating both me and the girl. He then asked me to sleep with the girl beside the roadside where the vulcanizing shop is located.

The victim said passersby watched the incident unfold while others recorded it with their mobile phones.

People passing by were watching us while we were being forced to have an affair, and others stood by recording videos. I could not tell my friends what had happened out of shame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A colleague of the victim, Joseph Idun, confirmed that attempts were made to trace their friend after he was taken away.

It was around 1 a.m. when they came to our place. They claimed our friend was in a relationship with the girl and said they wanted to take him away. They made him get into their vehicle and drove off. We tried to trace them, but we didn’t have a vehicle, so we were unsuccessful

Idun noted that the victim returned a few hours later but refused to disclose what happened until the video surfaced online.

The victim’s father, Yaw Agyemang, said he only learned of the incident after being shown the video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I was at home when someone approached me with a video of my son being forced to have an affair with a girl. I immediately called my son to ask why he had not informed me.

Mr Agyemang said he contacted his son’s teacher, who denied knowledge but promised to investigate.

I did not understand why the school had not taken any action or reported the incident to the police. I wanted to report it myself, but the teacher asked me to exercise patience since my son was under their care.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the incident: Edward Azalekor, 52, the Assembly Member for Effiakuma West, and Martin Amuzu, 35, an uncle to the female victim.

The arrests were made on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Effiakuma following a viral WhatsApp video received from a presenter at Connect FM. Police reports indicate the suspects allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl before forcing them to engage in sexual intercourse in a shop, while others cheered, laughed, and recorded the act.

The suspects appeared before the Harbor District Court at Takoradi on Friday, February 27, 2026, and were granted bail of GHC 20,000 each, with instructions to reappear on Thursday, March 5, 2026.