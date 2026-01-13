Current NPP is a ‘fake version’ – Prof Frimpong-Boateng slams party leadership

Former Environment Minister Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost its core values, criticising internal corruption, delegate manipulation, and warning that unresolved leadership failures could deepen the party’s electoral decline.

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has launched a scathing critique of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisting that the party in its current form no longer represents the ideals and values he once stood for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Monday, 12 January 2026, the renowned heart surgeon and former government official said the NPP had lost its identity, describing the present-day party as a distortion of what it used to be.

“The NPP I see today is not the NPP I knew. What we have now is a fake version,” he said, adding that the original spirit of the party appears to have been sidelined. According to him, the genuine members of the party still exist but have been pushed into the background and no longer shape its direction.

NPP

Advertisement

Advertisement

When questioned about whether he still considers himself a member of the party, Prof Frimpong-Boateng distanced himself from the current structure, stressing that he does not associate with what he views as a compromised organisation.

He also raised serious concerns about the internal democratic processes of the party, particularly the selection of its most recent presidential candidate. Prof Frimpong-Boateng alleged that the process was tainted by undue influence, including inducements and pressure on delegates.

“What happened during the flagbearer election was worrying. Delegates were coerced, bribed and intimidated. That is how corruption begins, and it should never be tolerated in any serious political party,” he stated.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former minister linked these internal weaknesses to the NPP’s heavy defeat in the last general elections, arguing that the party has failed to confront the root causes of its poor performance.

“We lost badly, yet the issues that caused the defeat are being ignored. If the party repeats the same approach, the outcome will be disastrous,” he warned.

Asked whether his comments were aimed at former Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Prof Frimpong-Boateng clarified that his criticism was not personal.

Former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Dr Bawumia is a good and decent man, but being nice alone is not enough to lead a country like Ghana,” he said.