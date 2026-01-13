‘They are the fake ones’ – Prof Frimpong-Boateng fires NPP leadership over expulsion move

Former Environment Minister Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has rejected moves by the New Patriotic Party to expel him, insisting he remains a loyal member and accusing certain party elements of betraying the NPP’s core values.

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has pushed back strongly against the New Patriotic Party’s decision to initiate processes to expel him, insisting that he has no intention of leaving the party he helped build.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Professor Frimpong-Boateng dismissed the expulsion threat and accused certain figures within the NPP of undermining the party’s founding values. He maintained that those seeking to push him out were the real problem within the party.

“I am not leaving the party,” he said. “They should leave the party. They are the fake ones. They should go away, and the true party will stand.”

NPP moves to expel Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over “fake party” comments

His comments come a day after the NPP, in a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, announced that it had activated constitutional processes to remove him from the party. The party cited what it described as “highly reprehensible” comments made by the former minister during a television interview, in which he referred to the current NPP as a “fake party” and questioned the credibility of the party’s 2023 presidential primary.

In that earlier interview on Channel One TV, Professor Frimpong-Boateng alleged that the internal processes of the party had been compromised, accusing party actors of manipulation, bribery, and intimidation during the selection of the flagbearer. He argued that such practices marked the beginning of corruption within the party and contributed significantly to its poor performance in the last general elections.

The NPP has firmly rejected those allegations, describing them as baseless and insisting that the 2023 presidential primary, which produced former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s candidate, was conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. According to the party, all candidates who took part in the contest accepted the outcome, making Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s claims unjustified.

