NaCCA apologises to Ghanaians, recalls teachers’ manual over gender controversy

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has apologised to Ghanaians following public backlash over the definition of gender identity contained in a Senior High School Physical Education and Health teachers’ manual.

The apology was issued by NaCCA Board Chairman, Professor Vincent Assanful, who admitted that the inclusion of the controversial definition was an oversight and assured the public that the manual has been withdrawn for review.

According to Professor Assanful, NaCCA has directed that all hard copies of the teachers’ manual currently in circulation be withdrawn, while a comprehensive review of the content is undertaken.

The controversy erupted after the Assin South Member of Parliament and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, accused the NDC government of covertly introducing LGBTQ-related content into Ghana’s school curriculum.

The teachers’ manual defines gender identity as a person’s deeply felt internal experience of gender, which may or may not correspond to the sex assigned at birth. It further suggests that gender may include being male, female, or a blend of both, moving beyond a strictly binary understanding. These definitions triggered strong reactions from sections of the public, religious bodies, and political actors.

Responding to the concerns in an interview on Adom FM, Professor Assanful acknowledged that the content should not have passed through the approval process unnoticed.

In the review process, we should have flagged that definition, but how it went through the process and skipped all of us, and unfortunately got to teachers, is something we can talk about, by the grace of God, we are reviewing the curriculum, and it will be corrected.

He stressed that the ongoing review would not be limited to the gender identity section alone but would cover the entire manual to ensure clarity, cultural sensitivity, and appropriateness for Ghanaian schools.

Professor Assanful further disclosed that he had instructed the Director-General of NaCCA to formally apologise to the public and clarify the Council’s position.

I have directed my Director-General to issue an apology and to make it clear that the entire definition in that section will be reviewed, we will work on it, and I want to assure teachers and all Ghanaians that the necessary corrections will be made.