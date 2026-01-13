Ken Ofori-Atta medically cleared for detention by ICE – Ghana Ambassador confirms

Ghana’s Ambassador to the US confirms former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was medically cleared for detention by ICE. The embassy was denied access as Ofori-Atta insisted on having lawyers present.

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, has confirmed that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was medically assessed and deemed fit to be held in a US detention facility following his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Speaking to Joy News’ on Monday, January 12, Ambassador Smith explained that ICE arranged for medical personnel to evaluate Mr Ofori-Atta shortly after his apprehension.

“The ICE officials confirmed he was all right. They had medical staff determine whether he was fit for detention, and they were satisfied that he could be held safely,” he said.

He added that while Mr Ofori-Atta was on prescribed medication, he was not under a doctor’s care at the time of his detention but was able to continue his treatment while in custody. “He had his medication, so he could be placed in the detention centre,” he emphasised, noting that the assessment was conducted by medical professionals attached to the facility, not by ICE officers themselves.

The Ambassador also pointed out that detainees with serious medical conditions are typically referred to external facilities rather than kept in detention. “If there were any serious health concerns, they would have sent him to an outside medical facility,” he explained.

Mr Smith disclosed that the Ghanaian Embassy sought consular access to Mr Ofori-Atta but was unable to meet him because he insisted on having his lawyers present. “We requested to ensure he was being treated properly, according to international protocols, but just before the visit, ICE informed us that he had refused to meet without legal representation,” he said.

After several hours of waiting, the embassy was ultimately denied access. “The detainee, being the ex-minister, refused to see us under any circumstances,” the Ambassador added, describing the decision as disappointing.

He stressed that the embassy respected Mr Ofori-Atta’s choice and did not attempt further visits. “It was unfortunate, but we had to respect his decision,” he said.

Ken Ofori-Atta has been held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia since 6 January 2026 over questions regarding his current immigration status in the United States, where he had travelled to seek medical care.

