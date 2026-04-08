Uganda announces visa-free entry for AFCON 2027 fans

The government of Uganda has announced visa waivers for international visitors travelling to the country during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as part of broader efforts to boost tourism and enhance the tournament’s accessibility.

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Uganda will co-host the competition alongside Kenya and Tanzania, with the tournament scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 18, 2027.

The visa waiver announcement was made on Tuesday by Dennis K. Mugimba during a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala.

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“The Cabinet of the government of Uganda has decided to grant a visa waiver for visitors coming to Uganda, starting one month before the kickoff of AFCON 2027 and ending one month after the tournament. This decision is intended to encourage more visitors to come to Uganda as part of the marketing and promotion of Destination Uganda,” Mugimba said.

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He further noted that Uganda is collaborating with its co-hosts to ensure seamless cross-border travel for fans and stakeholders attending the tournament.

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“To facilitate the ease of movement of fans and guests during the tournament, the government is pursuing the option of a special purpose joint PAMOJA visa with Kenya and Tanzania during the tournament,” Mugimba said.

A total of 28 teams are expected to participate in the tournament, including host nations Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, which qualify automatically.

The 2027 AFCON, which follows the 2025 edition in Morocco, is expected to attract global attention as East Africa seeks to deliver a memorable tournament despite the infrastructural challenges currently facing the host nations.

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