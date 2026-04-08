World Athletics to introduce Standalone Marathon Championships in 2030

World Athletics has unveiled a transformative long-term strategy aimed at redefining the future of distance running, highlighted by the introduction of a standalone World Athletics Marathon Championships beginning in 2030.

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Under the new framework, the marathon will continue to feature at the World Athletics Championships in 2027 and 2029.

However, from 2030, the event will transition into a dedicated global championship. By 2031, the marathon—and any other road running disciplines—will no longer be included in the main World Athletics Championships programme.

The newly established World Marathon Championships will be staged annually, with men’s and women’s competitions held in alternating years, maintaining a similar rhythm to the current championship marathon schedule.

This initiative has been developed in close collaboration with key stakeholders who have played a pivotal role in elevating the marathon into one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events, with further partnership details expected to be announced in the near future.

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Meanwhile, the World Athletics Road Running Championships will continue as a separate annual competition, ensuring sustained global engagement with road racing disciplines.

As part of the rollout, World Athletics has confirmed that formal discussions are underway with Athens to host the inaugural edition of the World Marathon Championships in 2030.

In parallel, a strategic partnership has been agreed upon between World Athletics and the Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS), alongside the Region of Attica, to elevate the prestige of the historic Athens Marathon The Authentic.

The race has been granted Elite Label status, recognising both its historical significance and its long-term value within the global athletics calendar.

This collaboration also signals the start of a comprehensive multi-year investment programme aimed at modernising the original Olympic marathon route while safeguarding its 2,500-year heritage.

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Speaking on the development, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe emphasised the symbolic importance of Athens, stating that the city represents the birthplace of the marathon and provides a fitting stage for a standalone global championship.

He noted that the marathon uniquely combines elite athletic performance with mass participation, offering an opportunity to create a dedicated global celebration of the discipline.

World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon echoed this sentiment, describing the marathon as one of the most universal events in sport and identifying Athens as its spiritual home.