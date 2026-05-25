Top 5 essential precautions to take during the rainy season

Although the rainy season gives us a break from the sweltering heat, they can also be quite a nuisance and cause much inconvenience.

Avoid flooded areas and drive or walk carefully to reduce the risk of accidents and water-related dangers.

Keep your surroundings clean and drain stagnant water to help prevent diseases such as malaria.

Carry umbrellas or raincoats and stay updated on weather forecasts to stay safe during heavy rains.

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The rainy season often brings cooler weather and relief from extreme heat, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. From flooded roads and slippery surfaces to increased risks of malaria and waterborne diseases, heavy rains can quickly disrupt daily life if proper care is not taken.

Whether you are commuting to work, staying at home, or running a business, taking simple precautions can go a long way in protecting your health, safety, and property during this season.

1. Avoid walking in the rain

Avoid walking in the rain

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In as much as this childhood habit may seem inviting please refrain from walking in the rain. Rainwater may not be as clean as you think, they happen to be a host for various viral diseases such as leptospirosis.

If your clothes happen to get wet, change them immediately. Do walk around or stay in an air-conditioned room in your wet clothes least you catch a cold. Also, get out of wet shoes or soaks immediately to prevent a fungal infection of the foot and nails.

2. Close all windows before you leave home

Close all windows

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Sometimes the rains may come with gusty winds which may cause more damage than anticipated. Make sure all windows are clothed and latched properly. This may also be the time to check for leaky roof or pipelines in the house.

3. Keep a mosquitoes repellent handy

Mosquitoe breeding place

Unfortunately, the rains drag mosquitoes in its wake as more and more breading places become available. An important health tip is to keep a mosquito repellent on you especially if you would be staying out late. Malaria can be quite nasty so don’t leave yourself open to assault from mosquitoes.

4. Avoid eating raw foods like salad

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vegetable farm flooded with dirty water

Changes of contaminated fresh leafy greens are high during the rainy season. Flooding in fields and low-lying areas with contaminated water would cause these vegetables to be coated in germs. Which may still be present even after rigorous washing or cleaning.

Therefore it will be safer to eat cooked foods rather than raw food. At least the cooking processes kill most germs at high temperatures.

5. Take precautionary measures when driving in the rain

Driving in the rain

Sadly, quite a number of accidents happen on our roads during the rainy season. It is important to ensure that your car is properly set to take on the rains. Make sure your windshield wipers are working correctly. Also, ensure that your headlights are working well so other drivers can see you.

Tire treads should be the proper depth to provide good traction on wet roadways to prevent your car from skidding. During a rainstorm, slow down to avoid hydroplaning.

Hydroplaning by the tires of a road vehicle is when a layer of water builds between the wheels of the vehicle and the road surface, leading to a loss of traction that prevents the vehicle from responding to control inputs.

Should you begin to skid, avoid applying hard brakes, which can also contribute to hydroplaning. Remain calm and continue driving in the direction you would like the car to go.